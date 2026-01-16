“Americans, Can You Top This Intelligence Scale?”: See How You Score On A 27-Question IQ Test

by

Test your brainpower with this WISC®-inspired IQ quiz! 🧠💡

This assessment is inspired by the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS)®, one of the most widely used measures of adult cognitive ability.

You will answer a mix of language-based problems, logic and pattern-recognition tasks, as well as visual puzzle-style questions that require your attention to detail and precision.

Take the quiz at your own pace, trust your instincts, and apply your cognitive abilities to ace this 27-question IQ quiz. Let’s get started…

Image credits: Ivan S

