People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn’t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

by

As much as advertising would have you believe that when you turn 30, you quit interacting with anybody other than your government-issued spouse and your hobbies narrow to leisurely jogging or preparing months in advance to do taxes, most people find that not much actually changes when they enter the new decade. Or so they think. In this thread on Twitter, people are revealing that while not all the ominous warnings they heard about aging are true, there are some of them that are, and they start early.

Here are some observations from people who are just reaching the big 3-0 and finding out what it has to offer, like the fact that even if you still feel like a teenage imposter in an adult suit, talking to an actual teenager will make you feel like your cultural literacy is a distant memory. Meanwhile, people who have been there and done that have some wisdom (and TMI) to impart.

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True
People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

#1

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: IslaBoag

#2

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: lilithine

#3

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: typesetjez

#4

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: PippinDrill

#5

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: ProfChestnut

#6

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: SnarkyCoffeeMom

#7

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: karawrite

#8

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: watermia

#9

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: twitfics

#10

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: peter_ravn

#11

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: JeskaWillow

#12

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: mentink21

#13

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: jonoabroad

#14

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: EMaietta

#15

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: kaldrenon

#16

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: FuzzBeedEli

#17

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: mockferret

#18

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: ashleymarinep

#19

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: susankamppi

#20

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: poodlesprings

#21

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: markzero

#22

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: ducklingsmith

#23

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: cucumber_is

#24

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: LibbyLights

#25

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: elchefe

#26

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: MilesKlee

#27

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: Coolish_Breeze

#28

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: JickyJuly

#29

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: TateTalksTrades

#30

People Over 30 Years Old Share Which Things They Didn&#8217;t Believe About Aging Turned Out To Be True

Image source: BaronSolace

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Guy’s Tweets Are Probably The Funniest Thing On Twitter Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This “Back To The Future” Flux Capacitor Charger Lights Up When Your Phone’s Battery Hits 88%
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why It’s Time for a Rugrats Reboot on Nickelodeon
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
This Couple Just Got Engaged, And Their Photo Shoot Is Both Hilarious And Awesome (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Lauren Graham Author
Gilmore Girl’s Lauren Graham Has A Whole Career You Didn’t Know About
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2023
The Boondocks 3.03 “The Red Ball” Review
3 min read
May, 17, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.