This Artist Reimagined Doug Funnie And The Entire Cast As Adults, And It Feels Surprisingly Accurate (22 Pics)

When Doug premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991, it stood apart from many animated series of its era. The show focused on the everyday life of Doug Funnie, an imaginative and often insecure eleven-year-old navigating school, friendships, first crushes, and growing up in the fictional town of Bluffington. The series quickly became one of Nickelodeon’s defining cartoons before later continuing on Disney, earning a lasting place in the childhood memories of an entire generation.
More than three decades later, Brazilian illustrator Deivid Leite has imagined what might have happened after the final episode. Instead of simply aging the characters, he explores what adulthood could realistically look like for Doug, Patti Mayonnaise, Skeeter, Porkchop, and the rest of the cast. His illustrations preserve the personalities and visual identities that made the characters instantly recognizable while placing them in ordinary adult situations that feel surprisingly believable.
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The idea behind the series came to Leite unexpectedly. In the interview with Bored Panda the artist explained that the very first illustration wasn’t something he had planned in advance, but once he saw the characters as grown ups, he began imagining what the next chapters of their lives might look like. That quickly expanded into scenes depicting Doug and Patti’s grocery shopping, cooking dinner together, road trips, video games, morning coffee and all the wonderfully ordinary moments that come with adult life.
The project is rooted in genuine affection for the original series. Leite says he was a devoted fan growing up because Doug’s stories about self-discovery and trying to understand the world felt surprisingly relatable. Recently, he revisited the show with his daughter and was struck by how well it has aged. “I was surprised by how much the stories still make sense today,” he said, adding that hearing the familiar dubbed voices is “like a time machine” that instantly transports him back to a special period of his childhood.
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Reimagining the cast as adults meant finding the right balance between change and familiarity. According to Leite, one feature simply couldn’t disappear: Doug’s unmistakable nose. “It’s such an important part of his signature look,” he joked. He also deliberately preserved the original color palettes of the characters’ clothing, explaining that they help people recognize them immediately, even though decades have passed in his imagined timeline.
Leite also has a clear vision of where Doug’s life would eventually lead. He believes the thoughtful boy who spent so much time writing in his Dear Diary would naturally grow into a successful author. Despite that success, however, he imagines Doug choosing a calm, uncomplicated life with Patti Mayonnaise. Their relationship remains at the heart of the series, while Skeeter continues as Doug’s closest friend. And for fans wondering about Porkchop, Leite has good news, he likes to imagine Doug’s loyal companion is still around, bringing happiness to the family.
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While countless artists have reimagined classic cartoon characters over the years, Leite’s approach stands out for its attention to personality as much as appearance. Every illustration feels grounded in the optimism, humor, and sincerity that defined the original series, making it easy to imagine that this is exactly where Doug, Patti, Skeeter, and Porkchop eventually ended up.
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