35 Examples Of Brilliant Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated, As Shared In This Group (New Pics)

#1 India Has Constructed A 16 Km Long Elevated Highway As To Allow Wild Animals To Pass Underneath It
Image source: Alkit777
#2 Netherlands Land Bridge
Image source: lambcasters
#3 Crab Overpass On Christmas Island, Preventing Migrating Crabs From Getting Ran Over
Image source: Theweedhacker_420
#4 Sart Canal Bridge – La Louvière, Belgium
Image source: rockystl
#5 Hands Bridge, Vietnam
Image source: Teillu
#6 Does Beaver Infrastructure Count? This Was At Least 10 Feet Tall, And Extremely Well Built
Image source: Long_Tall_Downturkey
#7 Brusio Spiral Viaduct, Switzerland
Image source: h2ozo
#8 Floating Solar Power Plant In Ramagundam, India
Image source: I_speak_truth_only
#9 Friedrich Bayer Bridge, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Image source: Manisha2256
#10 Chengyang Yongji Bridge In Liuzhou City, China
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#11 The World’s Oldest Underground Station 157 Years Apart
Image source: DeviMon1
#12 A Curve At B31, 79874 Breitnau, Germany
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#13 Sea Cliff Bridge, New South Wales, Australia
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#14 Dragon Bridge, Vietnam
Image source: Ironyfree_annie
#15 A Rare Mid-Construction Shot Of The Golden Bridge Being Built In California, 1935
Image source: biwook
#16 The Uninhabited Island Of Baljenac In The Adriatic Sea
Uninhabited except for a 14-mile network of low stone walls. Built by residents of a nearby island to separate crop fields and vineyards.
Image source: el_empty
#17 High Speed Trains In Nanjing, China
Image source: Ninnux
#18 Road Connecting Different Islands In Åland Islands
Image source: Racingamer145
#19 Panlong Road Aerial View
Image source: wmdolls
#20 Curved Pedestrian Bridge Links Two Riverfront Parks In Providence, Rhode Island
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#21 Arc De Triomphe, From Above
Image source: Adventurous_Sense750
#22 The Escalators At The Wheaton Metro Station In Maryland Are The Longest Single Span Escalators In The Western Hemisphere At 230 Feet. I’m Surprised No Action Movie Fight Scenes Have Been Filmed Here
Image source: kernals12
#23 New Cycling Lane In Delhi, A Sign Of Things To Come For The Whole City
Image source: Hiif4
#24 Mountain And Sea Trail In Xiamen, China
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#25 Forth Rail Bridge, Scotland
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#26 Ashalim Solar Power Tower, Negev Desert, Israel
Image source: isogonal-conjugate
#27 Fukashiro Dam, Yamanashi, Japan
Image source: archineering
#28 Warsaw Subway. Because It’s Very Young System, New Stations Look Very Impressive. It’s Also One Of The Cleanest Subway Systems In Europe
Image source: umotex12
#29 Somewhere In Hong Kong
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#30 Intersection In Zagreb, Croatia
Image source: nixass
#31 Thyssenkrupp Elevators Test Tower In Guangzhou, China
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#32 Chicago’s Wells Street Bridge
Image source: morganmonroe81
#33 Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway China
Image source: Yonglimon
#34 Urban Ropeway, Kisha-Michi Bridge, Yokohama, Japan
Image source: tanmaypendse63
#35 Underground Urban Highway In Tehran, Iran
Image source: biwook
