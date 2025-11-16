35 Examples Of Brilliant Infrastructure That Show Why Engineers Who Think Outside The Box Must Be Celebrated, As Shared In This Group (New Pics)

It’s human nature not to see things that sit right behind our noses. From little details to the complex structures we’re surrounded by every single day.

One such example is the city infrastructure you live in. Our environment is made up of the seemingly never-ending and complex net of physical and organizational structures and facilities, from buildings and roads to power supplies and waste management that make our lives easier, better, and more efficient.

Luckily, there’s this awesome community on Reddit that by sharing high-quality images of incredible infrastructure from all around the world, gives this often overlooked aspect of society the appreciation it deserves. We wrapped up some of the most interesting examples shared on the subreddit for you to enjoy, so I leave the stage to them!

#1 India Has Constructed A 16 Km Long Elevated Highway As To Allow Wild Animals To Pass Underneath It

Image source: Alkit777

#2 Netherlands Land Bridge

Image source: lambcasters

#3 Crab Overpass On Christmas Island, Preventing Migrating Crabs From Getting Ran Over

Image source: Theweedhacker_420

#4 Sart Canal Bridge – La Louvière, Belgium

Image source: rockystl

#5 Hands Bridge, Vietnam

Image source: Teillu

#6 Does Beaver Infrastructure Count? This Was At Least 10 Feet Tall, And Extremely Well Built

Image source: Long_Tall_Downturkey

#7 Brusio Spiral Viaduct, Switzerland

Image source: h2ozo

#8 Floating Solar Power Plant In Ramagundam, India

Image source: I_speak_truth_only

#9 Friedrich Bayer Bridge, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Image source: Manisha2256

#10 Chengyang Yongji Bridge In Liuzhou City, China

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#11 The World’s Oldest Underground Station 157 Years Apart

Image source: DeviMon1

#12 A Curve At B31, 79874 Breitnau, Germany

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#13 Sea Cliff Bridge, New South Wales, Australia

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#14 Dragon Bridge, Vietnam

Image source: Ironyfree_annie

#15 A Rare Mid-Construction Shot Of The Golden Bridge Being Built In California, 1935

Image source: biwook

#16 The Uninhabited Island Of Baljenac In The Adriatic Sea

Uninhabited except for a 14-mile network of low stone walls. Built by residents of a nearby island to separate crop fields and vineyards.

Image source: el_empty

#17 High Speed Trains In Nanjing, China

Image source: Ninnux

#18 Road Connecting Different Islands In Åland Islands

Image source: Racingamer145

#19 Panlong Road Aerial View

Image source: wmdolls

#20 Curved Pedestrian Bridge Links Two Riverfront Parks In Providence, Rhode Island

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#21 Arc De Triomphe, From Above

Image source: Adventurous_Sense750

#22 The Escalators At The Wheaton Metro Station In Maryland Are The Longest Single Span Escalators In The Western Hemisphere At 230 Feet. I’m Surprised No Action Movie Fight Scenes Have Been Filmed Here

Image source: kernals12

#23 New Cycling Lane In Delhi, A Sign Of Things To Come For The Whole City

Image source: Hiif4

#24 Mountain And Sea Trail In Xiamen, China

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#25 Forth Rail Bridge, Scotland

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#26 Ashalim Solar Power Tower, Negev Desert, Israel

Image source: isogonal-conjugate

#27 Fukashiro Dam, Yamanashi, Japan

Image source: archineering

#28 Warsaw Subway. Because It’s Very Young System, New Stations Look Very Impressive. It’s Also One Of The Cleanest Subway Systems In Europe

Image source: umotex12

#29 Somewhere In Hong Kong

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#30 Intersection In Zagreb, Croatia

Image source: nixass

#31 Thyssenkrupp Elevators Test Tower In Guangzhou, China

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#32 Chicago’s Wells Street Bridge

Image source: morganmonroe81

#33 Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway China

Image source: Yonglimon

#34 Urban Ropeway, Kisha-Michi Bridge, Yokohama, Japan

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#35 Underground Urban Highway In Tehran, Iran

Image source: biwook

Patrick Penrose
