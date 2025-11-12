Valentine’s Day Special Food Art

My love for food art began when my little one told no to “Broccoli”….the question how to make her mealtime fun time, made me start with small food arts and now food art has become my passion! Presenting some simple food arts for this valentine’s day!

I am glad that you and me are Us!!

Love is in the water!

I still fall in love with you everyday!

Special breakfast for my dear one!

You are my sunshine on a rainy day!

