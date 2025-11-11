English T-Shirts In Asia (140 Pics)

One of the great things about the world we live in is the rich and diverse variety of languages that you can find across the globe. The only problem is that, as you can see from these pictures, sometimes these languages don’t quite translate, turning into Engrish, Spanglish or Chinglish along the way.

In homage to hilariously bad translations and funny slogans, Bored Panda has compiled this list of t-shirt design from East Asia that don’t quite say what they should (“Texas state it’s a triangle OMG so hipster triangle,” for example). Some of them don’t say anything at all (well, not unless “temmby woroing terrislylastly” means anything to anyone?). But while all of them may have failed as far as translation is concerned, they have all definitely succeeded in making us laugh. Hard.

Seen any funny t-shirt translations that we might have missed? Then add to them to the list below and don’t forget to vote for your favorite!

#1 I’m A Kindergarten Teacher In China And One Of My Students Was Rocking This Shirt Today

Image source: question_ev3rything

#2 I Saw This Girl In Tokyo

Image source: kevlarisforevlar

#3 While At The Golden Pavilion In Kyoto, I Saw This Man With Quite Possibly The Greatest Shirt In Japan

Image source: methshin

#4 Teaching English In Korea. Best Shirt Ever? Yup!

Image source: macdees13

#5 My Chinese Friend Doesn’t Understand English. This Is Her Favourite Top

Image source: hduk

#6 This Little Guy

#7 Inspirational T-Shirt In Asia

Image source: Bergmandy

#8 Gangsta Granny

Image source: imgur.com

#9 My Brother Teaches English In Vietnam. I Don’t Think This Young Student Or His Parents understood What His T-Shirt Meant

Image source: jamesrokk

#10 I Deliver Food To Seniors Who Live In Homes As A Side Job. This Woman’s Shirt Made My Day

Image source: metaldrummerx

#11 Matching Sweaters For Your Favorite And Second Favorite Child

Image source: modernparadigm

#12 My Buddy Is Teaching Young Kids In Taiwan. This Is His Student

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Haters Gonna Hate And Ain’ters Gonna Ain’t

Image source: mvp0407

#14 Got A New Shirt, It Means ‘Tranquility’ In English

Image source: likwitsnake

#15 Japan And Its Impossible Standards

Image source: pearldrum1

#16 Oops

#17 Funny English-Language Slogans On T-Shirts Is Nothing New In Asia, But This One Really Stood Out To Me

Image source: goldendsh.com

#18 Much Sense. Wow

Image source: imgur.com

#19 You Don’t Want To Mess With This Lady

#20 Another Awesome Japanese Shirt Found In Their “American” Store

Image source: Whiskey_Queen

#21 Think Less

#22 The Shirts In Korea Are The Best. There Are 1000s Of Them

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Uh, No Thanks, Chinese Kid

Image source: WriteThing

#24 My Wife Photographed This Woman In Beijing Last Week. Better Not Wear That Shirt When You Travel, Lady

Image source: jjjmills

#25 Found This Shirt In China. All Hail Chairman Obamao

Image source: Guresuu

#26 I Can Feel The Love Tonight

Image source: Albina LeeView

#27 I Saw This Guy In South Korea And Asked If He Knew What His Shirt Said, He Didn’t Speak English

Image source: JustJayne

#28 I Have Gas

#29 Here’s One Funny T-Shirt From Japan

Image source: Harrijuku

#30 Hot

Image source: JP147

#31 My Favourite Find While I Was In Asia

Image source: imgur.com

#32 Lovely Combination

#33 Yes, Indeed

#34 Please Don’t Drop Your Bomb

#35 Future Man

Image source: dp85

#36 I Found This In Beijing

Image source: beijingfong.blogspot.lt

#37 I Teach In South Korea. Today An Entire Class Showed Up To School Wearing These Shirts

Image source: ohiyoo

#38 Korean Shirt

Image source: imgur.com

#39 Dear Friend

#40 And The Winner Of The “Best Shirt In China” Award Is…

Image source: FloopTroop19

#41 This Shirt Is Shirt

#42 Everybody Must Get Stoned

Image source: cowyeow

#43 Ahh Yes… Nonsense Clothing In Japan You Say

Image source: imgur.com

#44 Precise Dwarf Bravery

Image source: vwvwv

#45 Oh Chinese T-Shirt, Truer Words Were Never Spoken

Image source: reddit.com

#46 T-Shirts In Japan

Image source: k-popstar

#47 I Love Casio

#48 Emm… No

Image source: katieskoreanadventure.blogspot.lt

#49 The Best T-Shirt To Wear While Travelling The World

Image source: Haze884

#50 Dubai’s Entry In The Best Failed English T-Shirt

Image source: essieecks

#51 Gotta Love The T-Shirt

Image source: tommycuellar

#52 Touch Me Now

#53 English Writing On Clothes In Asia

Image source: imgur.com

#54 I Am In Tokyo, And Found This In A Shopping Mall

Image source: noexplanations

#55 Pshh. It Doesn’t Make You Better Than Me

Image source: dp85

#56 Truer Words Were Never Spoken

Image source: dp85

#57 This Rebel Kid

Image source: imgur.com

#58 Bad English T-Shirt In Korea

Image source: Kimchi Icecream

#59 I’ve Heard Women Like Bad Boys, But This Is Ridiculous

Image source: Namkcalb

#60 Literally.

#61 We All Scream For Ice-cream!

Image source: A%20friend%20sent%20this

#62 English Teacher Went To Japanese Clothing Stores And Got Slightly Confused

Image source: k-popstar

#63 Found This Shirt In Japan. I Think They Just Stuck Together Random Words

Image source: imgur.com

#64 This Boy And His T-shirt

Image source: imgur.com

#65 Don’t Have A Box New

Image source: XENOPHENBERGENSTRATT

#66 My Wife Found This T-Shirt In A Seoul, Korea Market

Image source: jonjiv

#67 Middle Aged Japanese Women Eating Sushi

Image source: mgsalinger

#68 There’s Just So Much Going On In This Photo, But The Sweater That The Guys Wearing Tops It Off!

#69 Creepy T-Shirt For Baby

#70 Sniffing Glue Won’t Keep Families Together

Image source: Gavin White

#71 It’s Only Baby Burn

Image source: whatwattwat

#72 Don’t Be Greedy!

#73 My Brother Lives In South Korea. He Bought Me This Shirt

Image source: clumsy_sally

#74 Funny T-Shirt

#75 Saw This Asian Tourist At The Airport. She Didn’t Choose The Thug Life

Image source: imgur.com

#76 Hmm…

Image source: imgur.com

#77 Japanese English

Image source: vwvwv

#78 Internet Arguments, Now In Shirt Form

Image source: dp85

#79 Found Of Walks

Image source: alohamode

#80 Try It

#81 Found This T-Shirt In China

Image source: plastikk

#82 T-Shirt Found In South Korea

Image source: Cajunaggie87

#83 Thanks For Sharing That, Aqua Lover.

#84 Good Morning & Good Bye

#85 Spotted In Thailand.

#86 Language Barrier

Image source: sniperpandas

#87 Wise Words

#88 Swim With A What Now? Found In Hangzhou, China.

#89 My Friend Modeling My Favorite English T-Shirt Sold In Japan

Image source: a7rcana

#90 T-Shirts In Japan

Image source: k-popstar

#91 I Want Beard Your Sexy

Image source: k-popstar

#92 My Buddy Snapped This Pic While Teaching In Busan.

#93 Asian T-Shirt

#94 Japanese Granny

#95 Sound Philosophy In Fuzhou, China

#96 Don’t Cry Say Fuck You And Smile … Paris

Image source: facebook.com

#97 12 Year Old Girl At The Terra Cotta Soldiers In Xi’an

#98 Different Version Of The Movie From What I Remember…

#99 Mushroom Quicho

Image source: looeee2

#100 Who Gives This Kind Of Hairpin To A Little Girl?!?

#101 A Shit Jumper (pull Over) From Japan.

#102 Makes Sense

Image source: imgur.com

#103 Strange Asian T-Shirt

#104 Found In A High End Store In Tokyo.

#105 #92 My Vies Follo The Views

#106 Still Need More?

#107 At Least He’s Honest.

#108 #129 I Don’t Need Sex…

#109 Water On The Thirstry Soil

Image source: k-popstar

#110 A Jumper Sold In Japan

#111 A T-shirt From Japan

#112 The Beginning Of Knowledge?

#113 Seems This Dwarf Bravery Is A Thing..

#114 Richland Bombers

#115 The Back Of An Unusual United Way(?) Sweatshirt I Purchased From A Thrift Shop In Tokyo.

#116 At A Train Station In Osaka. There Were About Five Of These Young Women With Matching Outfits.

#117 Seen On A Street In Osaka

#118 This Girl In My English Class In Central China Obviously Has Her Priorities Straight.

Image source: travelfreak.net

#119 This Is A Boy Who Knows What He Wants. Found In An English Class In Central China.

Image source: travelfreak.net

#120 It’s Nice To Share (taiwan)

#121 One Of My Fifth Graders In Ulsan, South Korea~!

#122 Oh Japan.. Why Can You Always Find My Temper?

#123 Oh No! My Crush!

#124 Supermarket Café In Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

#125 Local Man In Bali Loves What..?!

#126 Blog Writers Suck, China

#127 Sound Philosophy In Fuzhou, China

#128 He Learned Young

#129 I Spotted This One In Moscow

#130 Or The Letter N?

#131 Overly Attached Girlfriend Called.. (tokyo)

#132 Hmm, So Warm.. (japan)

#133 I Got This Shirt In Tokushima Japan

#134 Whilst Working On English Camp In Thailand.

#135 Yes, The Toilet Should Be Sure It Cleans Itself

#136 Who’s The Lucky One?!

#137 I Googled It. It’s An Old Nypd Scandal. She Probably Has No Idea Whatsoever.

#138 I Googled It. Evidently It Refers To An Nypd Scandal.

#139 I Googled It. Evidently It Refers To An Nypd Scandal.

