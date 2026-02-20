“Just Human”: Tourist’s Response To Being Caught On Camera Stealing A Bikini Triggers Heated Reactions

Gemma Doyle, a 26-year-old Australian tourist holidaying in Bali, has come forward after CCTV footage of her stealing a bikini from a boutique in Uluwatu went viral, causing a wave of outrage that spiraled into violent threats.
The clip, shared by a friend of the shop owner and amplified by a newly created Instagram account dedicated to exposing her actions, turned what Doyle described as a “silly mistake” into an international spectacle.
Doyle, who posts pictures on adult websites and has nearly 4,500 Instagram followers, publicly admitted to taking the bikini in a now-expired video posted to her own account.
“I am aware of the stories going around and it’s true, I was on one and I was being a bit silly and I stole a swimsuit,” she said while wearing a bikini.
“That’s all I did … I’m just a human being,” she added.
An adult influencer was sent violent threats after a video of her stealing a bikini in Bali went viral
“I have never stolen anything in my life but anyway I did that, it costs like $30 and I did it just for the fun of it,” Doyle continued.
In the hours that followed, the model posted a second video that struck a markedly different tone, this time appearing more composed and deliberate in her apology.
“I actually wanted to apologize for taking what I took,” she said.
“I am very, very sorry. I am very, very sorry to the owners of the store … to everyone involved I am very sorry.”
She stated that the shop owner was coming to meet her so she could “pay double of what was taken, and also give the items back.”
However, her explanations for the theft began to shift. In one account, Doyle suggested underlying medical conditions had contributed to her behavior.
“I don’t wanna get too much into it, but I do have a brain injury because I was hit a lot of times in the head,” she said.
“And also because of my endometriosis where I was fainting and I would hit my head and it turns out I have a traumatic brain injury.
“And I haven’t wanted to discuss this because I feel like it’s kind of embarrassing to talk about.”
Her critics, however, believed those claims appeared to conflict with both her initial admission and a public comment she later posted.
“I was under the influence (not an excuse) and made a silly mistake, I know it was wrong,” she wrote.
“I apologized immediately and offered to return the item as well as pay for it. They [shop owner] tried to say I had to pay $1500 or 18 million [IDR] and I said I was not paying that for a pair of swimmers but I wanted to make it right.”
Doyle said being drunk, coupled with a brain injury, is what led to her stealing the bikini
When contacted by news.com.au, Doyle provided what she described as a clearer and more direct explanation of the incident.
“There’s no deeper excuse, it was impulsive and it was wrong,” she said, acknowledging she had “had a few drinks” and made a “bad decision in the moment.”
“I was in a headspace where I wasn’t thinking clearly about the consequences or the impact on the business owner. That’s on me,” she added. “I can’t blame anything other than myself.”
“I never drink but because I’m on holiday and overseas for the second time in my life I thought why not have a few but I don’t think I should have alc*hol because it doesn’t react well with me anymore.”
She said she returned the items because what she had done “wasn’t sitting right” with her.
“I had given the owner my hotel, the owner was understandably upset, and I completely understand why,” Doyle explained.
“I apologized and paid for it. It wasn’t a comfortable situation, but it shouldn’t have been but that’s a part of it.”
The legal aspect of the case was ultimately resolved through mediation, as per the South Kuta Police Department
“Mediation was conducted between the perpetrators, assisted by the perpetrators’ legal representative, and the shop,” a spokesperson said.
“The two parties agreed to discontinue the case and drafted a peace agreement. The perpetrators also agreed to pay compensation equal to the value of the stolen items, totaling approximately 19 million rupiah ($1125).”
Despite that resolution, the online backlash has persisted. Doyle said the hate she has received has been “overwhelming,” though she acknowledged why people reacted the way they did.
“I have returned the item to the owner. I made a mistake. Bully me, sure… But d**th threats over a pair of swimmers? Come on,” she wrote.
“We have all made mistakes, I’ve been honest and taken accountability.”
“When I did my apology video, I wasn’t trying to make excuses,” she added. “I was just trying to explain a few factors that played into it.”
“No one likes seeing thousands of comments tearing them apart,” Doyle continued.
“But at the same time, I understand why people reacted strongly. It forced me to reflect. I made the mistake, the internet amplified it. I can’t control the reaction, only how I move forward from it and know never to do it again.
I’ve learnt more now by speaking with some people here and I’ve made a few friendships regardless of the situation.”
The incident has ended without criminal charges.
“Do the crime, to the time.” Some expressed their dissatisfaction with how the incident was resolved
