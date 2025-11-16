Hey Pandas, Show Your Most Peculiar Camera Save (Closed)

by

Rules are simple: you can only use your camera, not google.

#1 Orange

#2 She’s Half My Weird Photos

#3 An Intriguing Suggestion

#4 Fractal Patterns In The Cross Section Of Crystal

#5 My Mom With Facial Hair 🤣😂

#6 This Hard Boiled Egg

#7 Sweet Australian Animal World In My Bathroom…

#8 Capacitor Found Inside Of Cupboard Bought At Least 10 After I Finished My Apprenticeship

#9 This Friend Who I Had To Tragically Leave Behind At Spirit Halloween This Year

#10 Mango Mote

#11 Its Really Not But Someone Is Big Mad Lol

#12 Idk

#13 My Snowman From Last Year Complete With Neck

#14 Someone Loves Puppicinos

#15 Crew Dinner Argentina

Patrick Penrose
