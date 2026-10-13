40 Sleeping Puppies So Adorable They Might Just Melt Your Heart, As Shared by This Page

Puppies have one of the busiest schedules in the animal kingdom. Between chewing things they shouldn’t, tripping over their own paws, and being outrageously cute for anyone nearby, they still need somewhere between 18 and 20 hours of sleep a day. Unsurprisingly, they aren’t fussy about where they get it.
A shoe works. A lap works better. A baseball cap, apparently, counts as a five-star suite. Some puppies collapse belly-up in the middle of playtime, others burrow into blankets or a pair of welcoming arms, and most end up in positions that would give a chiropractor pause, twitching noses and paddling paws included.
The photos below come from Dogspotting, a Facebook group where dog lovers share the canines they come across in everyday life. Scroll through slowly, and don’t be surprised if you need a nap, or a puppy, by the end.
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: dogspotting
#2
Image source: dogspotting
#3
Image source: dogspotting
#4
Image source: dogspotting
#5
Image source: dogspotting
#6
Image source: dogspotting
#7
Image source: dogspotting
#8
Image source: dogspotting
#9
Image source: dogspotting
#10
Image source: dogspotting
#11
Image source: dogspotting
#12
Image source: dogspotting
#13
Image source: dogspotting
#14
Image source: dogspotting
#15
Image source: dogspotting
#16
Image source: dogspotting
#17
Image source: dogspotting
#18
Image source: dogspotting
#19
Image source: dogspotting
#20
Image source: dogspotting
#21
Image source: dogspotting
#22
Image source: dogspotting
#23
Image source: dogspotting
#24
Image source: dogspotting
#25
Image source: dogspotting
#26
Image source: dogspotting
#27
Image source: dogspotting
#28
Image source: dogspotting
#29
Image source: dogspotting
#30
Image source: dogspotting
#31
Image source: dogspotting
#32
Image source: dogspotting
#33
Image source: dogspotting
#34
Image source: dogspotting
#35
Image source: dogspotting
#36
Image source: dogspotting
#37
Image source: dogspotting
#38
Image source: dogspotting
#39
Image source: dogspotting
#40
Image source: dogspotting
Follow Us