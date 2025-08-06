59 Times People Rewrote WikiHow Captions And Made Them 100x Funnier (New Pics)

WikiHow is supposed to be the go-to place for learning anything, from fixing a leaky faucet to surviving a bear attack.

But while it’s packed with how-to guides, it’s the illustrations that really steal the spotlight. Meant to make instructions easier, they often look so bizarre they’ve become perfect meme fuel.

Over on the subreddit Disney Vacation, people have taken things to the next level by recaptioning these images with lines so funny, you’ll wonder what the original tutorial was even about.

Scroll down to see the best ones, and if inspiration strikes, go ahead and write a few captions of your own. Who knows? Yours might be even better.

#1

Image source: reddit.com

#2

Image source: Pepito_Mananabas

#3

Image source: reddit.com

#4

Image source: Mistifyed

#5

Image source: reddit.com

#6

Image source: horrible-est

#7

Image source: PYR4MIDHEAD

#8

Image source: Spider939

#9

Image source: mattreyu

#10

Image source: Faulmeister43

#11

Image source: TsuyoshiHaruka

#12

Image source: chemdogkid

#13

Image source: reddit.com

#14

Image source: reddit.com

#15

Image source: backupgravy

#16

Image source: reddit.com

#17

Image source: PostreDeLaNoche

#18

Image source: mattreyu

#19

Image source: dabcrab

#20

Image source: NarwhalAttack04

#21

Image source: bidoof_m

#22

Image source: 1LT_Obvious

#23

Image source: NarwhalAnusLicker00

#24

Image source: gin_and_toxic

#25

Image source: iam4real

#26

Image source: TrickyBeing

#27

Image source: alice_right_foot-esq

#28

Image source: willvenmoforanswers

#29

Image source: eilonkatz

#30

Image source: zikibug

#31

Image source: John_WTFson

#32

Image source: GoodGriefWhatsNext

#33

Image source: megadankness23

#34

Image source: TrickyBeing

#35

Image source: Nekkrokorn

#36

Image source: Squidbit

#37

Image source: schlorpsblorps

#38

Image source: melloncolllie

#39

Image source: lopsidedbagels

#40

Image source: reddit.com

#41

Image source: alice_right_foot-esq

#42

Image source: PleasureKing69

#43

Image source: Tabs287

#44

Image source: MuhMogma

#45

Image source: ElRojo3000

#46

Image source: thehotshotpilot

#47

Image source: samurai0122

#48

Image source: alice_right_foot-esq

#49

Image source: Thejacensolo

#50

Image source: Cubelock

#51

Image source: FilthyAidan

#52

Image source: Stijakovic

#53

Image source: misteroblongkilm

#54

Image source: reddit.com

#55

Image source: alice_right_foot-esq

#56

Image source: pee_diddy

#57

Image source: zmcdougall

#58

Image source: alice_right_foot-esq

#59

Image source: sandbo00

#60

Image source: reddit.com

