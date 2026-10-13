30 Hilarious Animal Memes That Prove Pets Are Natural Comedians, As Shared By This Page

Animals are the internet’s most reliable comedians, and not one of them has ever written a joke. The cat sweeping your mug off the counter while holding eye contact isn’t performing. The dog who ate a sock and now looks personally offended that you noticed isn’t going for laughs. They’re simply committed to their characters, and their characters happen to be ridiculous.
The Instagram page Animal Memes does what pets can’t: it adds the captions. Cats appear as landlords who never agreed to the lease, dogs as enthusiastic employees with no idea what their job is, and every so often, a guest from the wider animal kingdom wanders in for a cameo. It works because every pet owner has lived through at least half of these posts, usually before breakfast.
We’ve rounded up the page’s best. Scroll down and tell us in the comments which one is basically a documentary about your pet.
More info: Instagram
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