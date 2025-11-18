Moo Deng, Viral 2-Month-Old Baby Hippo, Disrupted By “Cruel” Behavior From Zoo Visitors

Meet Moo Deng, an adorable two-month-old baby pygmy hippo living in Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, who has completely overtaken the Internet. Her charm has inspired countless “Moo Deng memes”, bringing smiles and laughs to fans everywhere.
Some people have gone to extreme lengths to get her attention at the zoo in Chonburi Province, which is raising concerns for the baby animal’s safety.
Born on July 10, Moo Deng has captivated millions of users with her expressive screaming face in various situations: eating, being next to her mother, or simply lying on the ground.
Image credits: Khao Kheow Open Zoo
Her name, which was chosen by a popular vote held by the zoo, roughly translates to “bouncy pig” or “pork patty,” depending on who you ask.
Noticing the overwhelming affection that the baby hippopotamus sparked online, the zoo began posting more and more photos and videos of her.
Now, it has over 55,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and over 400,000 on Facebook, while a TikTok account dedicated to the baby hippo has amassed over 2.5 million followers.
What’s more, Khao Kheow has announced it will be releasing merch of the tiny hippo—a pair of pants and a shirt featuring drawings of her sweet, screaming face.
“It’s almost here. Hit follow,” they wrote on X, along with a photo of Director Narongwit Chodchoi wearing the merch.
The zoo has also been sharing fan-made drawings and gifs of Moo Deng, some of which show her with other animals at the conservation center.
Brands have also jumped on the trend. Sephora Thailand posted recommendations for blushes that mimic Moo Deng’s plump cheeks and glowing skin.
Meanwhile, cafés in Bangkok, the country’s capital, and Tokyo, Japan, are selling cakes and doing latte art in the shape of the hippo.
The zoo has another hippo, who finds herself at the other end of life: Mae Mali, the country’s oldest-ever female hippopotamus, has just turned 59.
Of course, there are also Moo Deng’s parents, Jona, 25, and Tony, 24, and her younger sibling, Moo Toon (stewed pork), another of the zoo’s superstars, according to Thailand’s The Nation.
Native to western Africa, pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with only 2,000 of them remaining in the wild due to habitat destruction and hunting.
Most are thought to be in Liberia, with smaller numbers in Sierra Leone, Guinea, and the Ivory Coast.
Described as “the smaller cousins of the hippopotamus” by the Pygmy Hippo Foundation, this species reaches 70-80 cm in height (27-31 inches, half as tall as the hippopotamus) and weighs between 180 and 270 kg (400 to 600 lb).
Calves like Moo Deng remain with their mother until weaning, which occurs between six and eight months of age. Before then, they hide near the water as the mother leaves to forage for food.
The Khao Kheow Open Zoo has more than doubled its visitors since it began sharing content about Moo Deng.
Visitors are throwing bananas and shellfish at the baby hippo to wake her up and take a photo of her, according to local reports
Image credits: Khao Kheow Open Zoo
Moo Deng’s rising popularity has come with a price.
Visitors have reportedly thrown bananas and shellfish at her, disrupting the baby animal while she’s having a nap to get a picture of her. Some people have also poured water on her.
“Most of the time, she is sleeping,” said zookeeper Atthapon Nundee.
“She only has milk from mom; she doesn’t eat anything else besides milk.”
Director Narongwit Chodchoi urged visitors to refrain from throwing things at the baby hippo to get her attention.
He has installed security cameras in the zoo and said he would consider legal action against those who harm the animal.
“These behaviors are not only cruel but also dangerous,” he said.
“We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment.”
