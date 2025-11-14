Captured The Expressions Of Animals In The Holiday Spirit (27 Pics)

I got the idea for the Classically Classy Christmas theme while wandering around Spotlight (a craft and fabrics store here in Australia) one weekend. I was looking for something that says Christmas but avoids the traditional red/green color pallet.

From there it was face-first into the glitter section. Countless hours (and hot glue burns) later I had finished making a variety of different headdresses and collars for our furry friends to wear.

We spent 6 days photographing 112 dogs in 3 different locations: our studio (Frog Dog Studios, Yarraville), a local doggie daycare (Urban Paws, Yarraville)and a local charity (Pets of the Homeless, Cheltenham)

For the 2 days at Pets of the Homeless, we donated the session fees to the charity. We were able to raise $1900 which was then tripled as part of their “Never tear them apart” giving day!

Each photography session only lasted 10-15min. The expressions were captured through a combination of treats and noises. Using treats to get the animal’s interest and guide the gaze towards the camera then a sudden silly noise elicits the reactions we’ve captured here.

And, yes, we are still finding glitter on literally everything we own!

#1 Jazz

#2 Benji

#2 Benji

#3 Sadie

#3 Sadie

#4 Marley

#4 Marley

#5 Dascha

#5 Dascha

#6 Arnold

#6 Arnold

#7 Astro

#7 Astro

#8 Walter

#8 Walter

#9 Gus & Stevie

#9 Gus & Stevie

#10 Bently

#10 Bently

#11 Casper

#11 Casper

#12 Dotti & Sonny

#12 Dotti & Sonny

#13 Bella

#13 Bella

#14 Hannah & Gnocci

#14 Hannah & Gnocci

#15 Benjamin

#15 Benjamin

#16 Macy

#16 Macy

#17 Venus

#17 Venus

#18 Olive

#18 Olive

#19 Smooshie

#19 Smooshie

#20 Molly

#20 Molly

#21 Willow & Scooby

#21 Willow & Scooby

#22 Clancy

#22 Clancy

#23 Archie

#23 Archie

#24 Darcy

#24 Darcy

#25 Arthur

#25 Arthur

#26 Clarry

#26 Clarry

#27 Memphis

#27 Memphis

Captured The Expressions Of Animals In The Holiday Spirit (27 Pics)

