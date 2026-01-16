50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

To look at how society has changed over time, we don’t just have to rely on history books. Sometimes, the proof is sitting right under our noses.

To spot it, you could rummage through a drawer and find an old iPod. Or take a trip to your grandma’s house, open her closet, and see what her generation used to wear. Or you can look at something people used to see every single day: the ads of the past.

And when it comes to vintage ads aimed at women, they’re especially telling. On top of selling products, they also reveal the values of the time, along with the labels that were placed on women. The design might be gorgeous, but the messaging doesn’t always age well. Check them out below.

#1 Chic Jeans Ad (1983)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#2 Dodge Challenger R/T Ad (1970)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#3 Royal Crown Cola Ad (1961)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#4 Frederick's Of Hollywood Stocking Stuffers Ad (1960s)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Miss_Conception_ish

#5 Datacomp Ad

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Remarkable-Catch-855

#6 Keyko Margarine Ad – 1955

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#7 Amc Pacer Ad From France

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Listerine Ad (1916)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#9 Alfred Angelo Wedding Dress Ad (1970)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#10 1939 Wrigley's Doublemint Twins Ad

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: _Alabama_Man

#11 1945 Ad From Heinz Baby Foods

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#12 Another From Mg

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: SissySlutCandie

#13 General Tire Ad – 1943

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#14 Cannon Towel Ad From 1937

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#15 1947 Helen Neushaefer Lipstick Ad

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#16 Pepsi-Cola Ad (1954)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#17 Ben Barrack (1959)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: YumaAsamiNYM86

#18 1980's Dillards Ad With Stephanie Seymour

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: texsonsc65

#19 Bien Jolie Modern Foundations Ad (1930s)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Miss_Conception_ish

#20 G-D Justrite Corset A Faultless Figure (1912)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: PeterGibbons8888

#21 Fresca Ad Featuring Jan Smithers (Bailey Quarters From Tvs Wkrp In Cincinnati)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: reddit.com

#22 The Undie-L'eggs Panty Ad With Joyce De Witt Of The Threes Company TV Series (1982)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Miss_Conception_ish

#23 Esleep Ad (1988)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#24 Coca-Cola Advertisement From 1939

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: reddit.com

#25 L.A. Gear Ad (1988)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#26 L.A. Gear Ad (1986)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#27 Dodge Charger Ad (1968)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#28 Scotch Tape Ad – 1945

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#29 1939 Chevrolet Ad

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#30 Jnco Jeans Ad (1998)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#31 Bold Hold Ad (1988)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#32 Shu-Mak-Up Ad (1963)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#33 From The Saturday Evening Post, July 29, 1933

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#34 Nescafe Instant Coffee Ad (1952)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#35 From Liberty Magazine Dated September 16, 1933

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#36 Fiat Ad 1899

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Clairol Final Net Ad (1981)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#38 1925 Real Silk Hosiery Ad

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#39 1967, Clairol Naturally Blonde

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: texsonsc65

#40 Lancia Ad, 1978

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: reddit.com

#41 O-Cedar Polish Mop – November 1913

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#42 Hang Ten Ad (1983)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#43 Virginia Slims Ad (1971)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#44 Teen Spirit (1992)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: lovemypennydog

#45 Smooth Silhouettes From L'eggs (1995)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#46 Joy – 1953

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#47 Swatch Watches Ad (1985)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: Tony_Tanna78

#48 Fiat Ad, 1960s

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Remington Typewriter Ad – 1909/1910

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: DawnM74

#50 Heats On (1965)

50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

Image source: PeterGibbons8888

