50 Vintage Women’s Ads That Prove Society Used To Play By Very Different Rules

To look at how society has changed over time, we don’t just have to rely on history books. Sometimes, the proof is sitting right under our noses.
To spot it, you could rummage through a drawer and find an old iPod. Or take a trip to your grandma’s house, open her closet, and see what her generation used to wear. Or you can look at something people used to see every single day: the ads of the past.
And when it comes to vintage ads aimed at women, they’re especially telling. On top of selling products, they also reveal the values of the time, along with the labels that were placed on women. The design might be gorgeous, but the messaging doesn’t always age well. Check them out below.
#1 Chic Jeans Ad (1983)
#2 Dodge Challenger R/T Ad (1970)
#3 Royal Crown Cola Ad (1961)
#4 Frederick’s Of Hollywood Stocking Stuffers Ad (1960s)
#5 Datacomp Ad
#6 Keyko Margarine Ad – 1955
#7 Amc Pacer Ad From France
#8 Listerine Ad (1916)
#9 Alfred Angelo Wedding Dress Ad (1970)
#10 1939 Wrigley’s Doublemint Twins Ad
#11 1945 Ad From Heinz Baby Foods
#12 Another From Mg
#13 General Tire Ad – 1943
#14 Cannon Towel Ad From 1937
#15 1947 Helen Neushaefer Lipstick Ad
#16 Pepsi-Cola Ad (1954)
#17 Ben Barrack (1959)
#18 1980’s Dillards Ad With Stephanie Seymour
#19 Bien Jolie Modern Foundations Ad (1930s)
#20 G-D Justrite Corset A Faultless Figure (1912)
#21 Fresca Ad Featuring Jan Smithers (Bailey Quarters From Tvs Wkrp In Cincinnati)
#22 The Undie-L’eggs Panty Ad With Joyce De Witt Of The Threes Company TV Series (1982)
#23 Esleep Ad (1988)
#24 Coca-Cola Advertisement From 1939
#25 L.A. Gear Ad (1988)
#26 L.A. Gear Ad (1986)
#27 Dodge Charger Ad (1968)
#28 Scotch Tape Ad – 1945
#29 1939 Chevrolet Ad
#30 Jnco Jeans Ad (1998)
#31 Bold Hold Ad (1988)
#32 Shu-Mak-Up Ad (1963)
#33 From The Saturday Evening Post, July 29, 1933
#34 Nescafe Instant Coffee Ad (1952)
#35 From Liberty Magazine Dated September 16, 1933
#36 Fiat Ad 1899
#37 Clairol Final Net Ad (1981)
#38 1925 Real Silk Hosiery Ad
#39 1967, Clairol Naturally Blonde
#40 Lancia Ad, 1978
#41 O-Cedar Polish Mop – November 1913
#42 Hang Ten Ad (1983)
#43 Virginia Slims Ad (1971)
#44 Teen Spirit (1992)
#45 Smooth Silhouettes From L’eggs (1995)
#46 Joy – 1953
#47 Swatch Watches Ad (1985)
#48 Fiat Ad, 1960s
#49 Remington Typewriter Ad – 1909/1910
#50 Heats On (1965)
