Couple Adopts A Stray Cat And Finds He’s Not Like The Other Cats

When Sara Nozaki and Grant Olson adopted their cute cat Wilbur, they had no idea that they actually got a tiny person trapped in a weird cat’s body. The couple soon discovered that this silly cat sits just like a human!
“Grant was casually browsing the New York City subreddit, where he found a post with some cat photos saying, ‘does this abandoned animal belong to anyone?’,” Nozaki told LoveMeow. “Grant half-jokingly commented, ‘hey if you can’t find his owner, I might be willing to take him.'” Two days later, he did.
“His torso is either too long, or his legs are too short, so he always sits in odd positions.”
More info: Instagram (h/t: lovemeow)
When Sara and Grant adopted Wilbur he seemed like an ordinary stray cat
However, they soon noticed something very strange…
Wilbur sits just like a human!
“We think his spine is abnormally long or his legs are abnormally short. But he’s…extraordinarily cute to us”
