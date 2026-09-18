Adam Driver Sparks Frenzy Over Plastic Surgery Speculation After Netizens Notice Strange Detail In Viral Photos

Adam Driver’s ears have become the latest internet mystery, with some fans convinced the actor’s distinctive features look different in recent photos.
A viral post asking whether he had his ears “pinned” back has reignited the years-old speculation, with one person lamenting, “Such a shame, they were part of his charm.”
But there may be a much simpler explanation for the change, and one plastic surgeon has a theory of her own.
Adam Driver’s prominent ears were once one of the features he openly joked about
Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images
The latest speculation began when a social media user asked whether Adam Driver had “pinned his ears at some point,” sparking speculation about plastic surgery.
The post quickly prompted fans to compare photographs from different periods of the actor’s career.
His appearance has also been altered for certain film roles.
While playing Enzo Ferrari in the 2023 film Ferrari, Driver underwent an extensive transformation involving a skull cap, wig, and other makeup techniques.
These production methods can change an actor’s head and ears considerably.
Hair can make an equally dramatic difference.
Adam has frequently worn his hair longer and fuller, which can obscure or press against the ears and make them appear less prominent.
So while his past photos may look different from his current appearance, they do not, however, provide a reliable way to determine whether someone has undergone cosmetic surgery.
In a recent TikTok video, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Smita Ramanadham weighed in on the online chatter, examining photographs of Driver and discussing the apparent change in his ears.
Fans started wondering if the 42-year-old star had his ears pinned back after noticing a difference in recent appearances
USMC,Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images
Looking at his earlier appearance, she pointed out that Adam had prominent ears and noted the role of the conchal bowl, the curved area of cartilage in the middle portion of the outer ear, in how much an ear projects from the head.
When she compared those images with his appearance in Ferrari, Dr. Ramanadham said the difference looked consistent with otoplasty, or ear-pinning.
“I literally get so excited when I see plastic surgery done well,” she said while discussing the apparent transformation.
Gary Gershoff/WireImage,Aurore Marechal/Getty Images
She added that his ears appeared “tucked in a little bit more” and that the result looked so natural that she “almost didn’t catch it.”
But the surgeon also added, “I don’t know if he actually got an otoplasty or if it was just in the movies and they’re able to tape them back.”
Otoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that changes the shape, position, or proportion of the outer ear.
It is commonly used to reduce the prominence of ears that stick out from the head.
A surgeon suggested Adam’s ears looked like they had undergone otoplasty, sparking fresh chatter about plastic surgery
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, surgeons can reshape the ear cartilage by creating or improving the antihelical fold, reducing excess cartilage in the conchal bowl, or using sutures to secure the ear in a new position.
Surgeons generally perform the procedure through an incision behind the ear, allowing the scar to be concealed in the natural crease.
Unlike temporary taping or styling, successful otoplasty is intended to create a lasting change in the ear’s position or shape.
Rabizo Anatolii/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
But there are also plenty of non-surgical ways an actor’s ears can look different on camera, from wigs and hairstyles to prosthetics, adhesive, and the simple pressure of a tightly fitted costume or helmet.
During a 2015 interview with NPR, Adam Driver spoke candidly about how he looked as a teenager.
“I did look strange as a teenager — very prominent facial features. I have a big nose and big ears and kind of tiny eyes — very rat-like,” he said.
Otoplasty can permanently change prominent ears, but temporary styling tricks can create a similar effect
Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
He also recalled that his distinctive ears became a source of teasing during his time in the U.S. Marine Corps in the early 2000s.
Driver explained that another Marine in his platoon had even larger ears, so he ended up being nicknamed “ears number two.”
Later, in a 2023 interview with Chris Wallace, he was asked whether having an unconventional appearance had made his acting career more difficult.
Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
Wallace even brought up Robert Redford as an example of a more traditionally handsome Hollywood star.
Adam’s response was simple: “I look how I look. I can’t change that.”
With no public confirmation that the actor underwent cosmetic work, fans are left wondering whether his ears really changed or if Hollywood styling is behind the difference.
“Pinning your ears back for hours on end HURTS like hell, I think he got sick of it and had surgery,” one netizen speculated
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