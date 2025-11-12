Woman Gets Dropped From L’Oréal’s Campaign Because Of Her Acne, She Responds With A Powerfull Message

A British beauty vlogger was outraged when L’Oréal refused to have her in their advertisements, after initially making an offer to the girl. The brand representatives argued that they do not work with models who have acne scars.
Kadeeja Khan hosts a beauty blog, where she publishes educational videos about makeup, experiences with different images and cosmetics, or simply advertises some products. So how is she different from the hundreds of other, similar bloggers? Among other things, Kadeeja has skin problems and does not hesitate to show it.
Almost all of Kadeeja’s posts are accompanied by an inspiring body image positive message, which her 136,000 followers love. Recently, L’Oreal offered her the chance to go to France, to help promote the launch of a new range of vegan hair dye.
Kadeeja was happy to accept the offer and agreed to all terms of the deal. But after a few days, L’Oreal sent an email to Kadeeja, in which they stated that she would no longer be required for any modeling work. After a couple of days of silence, she decided to share her thoughts with her followers.
“I’m already used to ‘trolls’ trying to bring me down. But coming from a global international brand? That really hurt. It honestly made me feel like there really is not any room in the industry for natural beauty. It made me feel that “you’re worth it” … ONLY if you’re perfect. However, it has given me fuel. Fuel to continue to show you that you are beautiful no matter what ANYONE says. Never stop loving yourself for who you are & NEVER change.”
The cosmetics company responded with this message:
“We deeply apologize for any upset caused and have made direct contact with the individuals involved to clarify this unfortunate misunderstanding. The photoshoot was designed to support a new hair color launch and feature hairdressers and lifestyle bloggers. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding resulted in the agency casting bloggers with skin concerns for this shoot. This resulted in the wrong profile being cast, which was then poorly and insensitively communicated to the individuals concerned. We do not have regulations in place that restrict us from working with people with skin conditions. At L’Oréal we work with women and men with all skin types and celebrate natural beauty in all its diversity.”
