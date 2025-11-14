I Explored A University In Belgium That’s Been Abandoned Since 2006 (15 Pics)

This enormous campus site Val-Benoît is more than 9 hectares big at the city gates of Liège. It’s located next to the river Maas and was an extraordinary exploration opportunity. The entire university is abandoned since 2006, countless classrooms, hallways, auditoriums, and labs are left to decay.
In 1937 this complex opened its doors for its first students. On this campus future scientists, architects, and engineers were educated.
The university that was built in the 30s has the typical modernist architecture from that time. The architect that realized this beautiful project was Joseph Moutschen. Nowadays the buildings are getting renovated and will soon accommodate houses, flats, and businesses.
Inner garden covered by greenery
The main auditorium
The main entrance
The largest science lab
The pink auditorium
Messy hallway
The second largest auditorium
The view of the river Maas
One of the many classrooms
Entrance of the main auditorium
Professor’s office
Another auditorium
One of the many offices
Left behind lab supplies
Hallway
