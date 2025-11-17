In My Series Of Abandoned Places, I Invite You To Travel Through A Post-Apocalyptic World

After a year full of explorations and photography, I wanted to share with you some previews of the pictures you will be able to find in my new book “Green Urbex 2“. It will include the best photographs I took in the last ten years in places where abandoned places are reclaimed by nature. I have always been amazed by how Mother Nature has a way of making herself known even in the most surprising of places despite our efforts. Nature doesn’t need much space to thrive: give it an inch, and it will grow a mile!

What would happen if mankind suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth? Imagining the answer has fascinated people since the dawn of time and the answers vary as our society changes and evolves.

As we are facing many challenges today (pandemic, deforestation, pollution, global warming, armed conflicts), those images remind us as a memento mori of what our world could look like tomorrow…

In this series of photographs, I invite you to travel with me through this post-apocalyptic world of your imagination!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

