After The Video Of A Dog Who Didn’t Realize He Was Being Abandoned Went Viral, Snoop Dogg Offers To Give Him A Home

It’s 2019 so it’s time to start the year with some positive news! Or at least a silver lining to a rather sad story. While much of the world is overwhelmed with the celebrations of Christmas and New Year, it seems that everybody is acting their best and the world is slowly turning into a better place. Unfortunately, the reality is not as pretty since there are still people who still have enough evil in their hearts to dump their pets in the street before Christmas.
Recently, heartbreaking video footage surfaced on the Internet
The video showing a man dumping his dog in the middle of the street just before Christmas quickly went viral. People were devastated to see how the dog desperately tried to get back in the car to his owner before he drove off, leaving the poor puppy behind.
The video quickly went viral with people all over the world trying to find the dog a new home
The video was originally shared by Rachel Butler who works as a regional manager for RSPCA, an animal welfare charity
In an interview with Bored Panda, RSPCA‘s press representative said that they are grateful to all the millions of people who have shared this dog’s story across the world.
The employees at the shelter named the puppy ‘Snoop’
“Snoop is such a loveable character and enjoys being around people and gets on well with other dogs. He just loves getting close to people, sitting between their legs and having cuddles, and is certainly enjoying lots of love and affection from our staff.”
After the story went viral, many famous people offered their homes to Snoop
Including the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg who stated “There is always room for another dog in Casa de Snoop”
“We have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of supportive messages for Snoop and all the people who have offered to give him a home, including some well-known faces such as rapper Snoop Dogg.” Unfortunately, the dog cannot be rehomed at the moment since Snoop is being moved to a rehomed center this week where professionals will check Snoop’s health in order to find him the perfect owners.
In fact, Snoop Dogg isn’t the only one who offered to take care of the abandoned dog
British journalist Andrew Neil also offered his home along with comedian Sue Perkins.
The charity says they are overwhelmed with the support and love they received from all around the world
“Our investigation about who dumped him is still ongoing and so we continue to urge people who have any information to contact us on 0300 123 8018”
