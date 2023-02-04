Home
Movies
Aaron Taylor Johnson Could Have Been in Deadpool 2

Aaron Taylor Johnson Could Have Been in Deadpool 2

2 mins ago

Credit: Bullet Train

Apparently, Quicksilver could’ve been in Deadpool 2. No, not Evan Peters‘ version that charmed his way into the hearts of audiences in X-Men: Days of Future Past but Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s Quicksilver, who featured prominently in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since Deadpool 2 is a Fox property (which was still under the Marvel brand), its highly doubtful that he would’ve entered in the world of Deadpool 2 as Quicksilver. Though it wouldn’t have been a surprise if some kind of joke was made about his time in Marvel.

The Kick-Ass star actually revealed this surprising news during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter but he doesn’t particularly go into detail on what role he could’ve played. Johnson doesn’t even speak on why he ultimately turned it down, but it’s interesting that he was consider based on his ties to the MCU, “[Bullet Train] was one of those hot scripts around town, and David Leitch actually asked me to be in Deadpool 2 ages ago. So I met him, but I didn’t do that. So when this came around, I was like, “Hey, do you remember me?” And he was like, “Of course. I like you as an actor.” So I was like, “Cool, what about this character?” And he was like, “Get in line, buddy. There’s like ten other actors who want this job and they’ve got a bigger name than you do.”

Aaron Taylor Johnson Deadpool 2

Ouch. Johnson did get the role of Tangerine eventually, which was ultimately a good choice. Tangerine and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) are widely considered the best and most compelling characters in the film. There’s no word on which other actors were in the running to play Tangerine in Bullet Train. The film featured a colorful cast with intriguing stories and juicy dialogue. It wouldn’t be a surprise if top-level A list names desperately wanted to be in this wild action spectacle.

While Aaron Taylor Johnson does not reveal the role he was up for in Deadpool 2, one has to wonder if his cameo would’ve been as much of a fun surprise as Brad Pitt.

As mentioned above, Johnson is no stranger to playing superheroes as his breakout role was Kick-Ass. He’s been able to show that he play both comedic and dramatic roles, so it wasn’t much of a surprise to learn that he was in the running to star in Deadpool 2. However, he’ll also play Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off. He’s currently a hot ticket in Hollywood right now as there are reports that he could end up being the next James Bond. Whatever the case may be, it’s interesting to speculate which role Johnson could’ve played in the popular sequel.

Deadpool and the X-Men are still under the Marvel name, even though it was a Fox property. It wouldn’t have been a stretch to mention his ties with the Avengers and Scarlet Witch. Though Quicksilver does not survive the end of Age of Ultron, it would’ve still been hard to use his Marvel character, even for a cameo. However, Deadpool 2 was dealing with time travel, so it wouldn’t have been impossible to use some time traveling tricks. Perhaps Cable could’ve passed through the Ultron war by accident? Or maybe the gang felt that Pedro was the only man that could stop Deadpool 2‘s big bad? It would be cool to know what his role would’ve been in Deadpool 2. Nevertheless, Johnson will be focusing all his energy on his Kraven the Hunter feature, which is set to be released on October 6, 2023.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Michael Shannon is More than Funny Enough to Play Cable in Deadpool 2
March 22, 2017
Ranking the Five Best Godzilla Movies of All-Time
May 4, 2018
Casting a Live Action Paw Patrol Movie
July 30, 2017
Zombieland Double Tap Bloopers
The Blooper Reel for Zombieland: Double Tap is Pretty Awesome
October 24, 2019
Black Widow: Was It Worth the Wait?
July 9, 2021
The Five Best Moments From The Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer
April 21, 2022
Han Solo: Character Explained
January 3, 2023
Five Awesome Protester Scenes in Movies
June 16, 2020
Inside Man
The Five Best Clive Owen Movies of His Career
September 23, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Magnolia”
October 17, 2017
10 Incredibly Annoying Characters in Otherwise Awesome Movies
February 15, 2021
Check out the Taylor Swift Batman Parody Music Video “Bat Blood”
February 18, 2017
The 10 Greatest Fictional Archers
December 15, 2021
Did You Know “Jurassic Park” only Had 6 Minutes of CGI Runtime?
April 5, 2018
Why Apollo Creed Is The Real Hero Of The Rocky Movies
November 11, 2021
Five Awesome Scenes of Actors Playing Themselves in Movies
April 17, 2018
Five of the Worst Casting Mistakes in the DCEU
July 12, 2020
Seann William Scott
The Five Best Seann William Scott Movies of His Career
October 8, 2019
The Descent Shauna
The Descent Horror Series
October 27, 2022
Here’s the 30 Minute Documentary on The Movie “Tremors” You’ve Been Waiting For
October 25, 2020
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Three Summer Movies that I Want to See in Theaters
May 27, 2016
Sets of Nearly Identical Movies that Came Out at the Same Time
September 21, 2017
Is It Worth Watching the Star Wars Saga in Chronological Order?
March 17, 2022
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Ben Affleck Daredevil Movie
August 22, 2017

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment