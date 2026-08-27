Aaron Paul: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Aaron Paul
August 27, 1979
Emmett, Idaho, US
47 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Aaron Paul?
Aaron Paul is an American actor known for his emotionally charged, authentic performances. He has cultivated a respected career across both television and film.
He broke into the public eye with his critically acclaimed role as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series Breaking Bad. His raw portrayal earned him multiple awards and solidified his place in television history.
Early Life and Education
Born prematurely in his parents’ bathroom in Emmett, Idaho, Aaron Paul Sturtevant was the youngest of four children to Darla and Baptist minister Robert Sturtevant. He grew up participating in church plays, which sparked his early interest in acting.
He graduated in 1997 from Centennial High School in Boise, Idaho. Paul then drove to Los Angeles with his mother and savings, determined to pursue his acting dreams.
Notable Relationships
Currently, Aaron Paul is married to Lauren Parsekian, whom he met at the Coachella Music Festival. The couple became engaged in Paris on New Year’s Day 2012 and married in May 2013, in a 1920s Parisian carnival-themed ceremony in Malibu, California.
Paul and Parsekian share two children: daughter Story Annabelle Paul, born in February 2018, and son Ryden Caspian Paul, born in April 2022. Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston is their son’s godfather.
Career Highlights
Aaron Paul’s career is defined by his transformative role as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series Breaking Bad, which garnered him three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His performance was initially intended for a limited run but expanded due to his dynamic chemistry with co-star Bryan Cranston.
Beyond his iconic live-action work, Paul has ventured into voice acting and production, notably as an executive producer and the voice of Todd Chavez in the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman. He also co-founded the Dos Hombres mezcal brand with Bryan Cranston.
He reprised his role as Jesse Pinkman in the Netflix sequel film El Camino and appeared in the spin-off series Better Call Saul, further cementing the character’s enduring legacy.
Signature Quote
“Love love and cherish life. Also, just eat the cake.”
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