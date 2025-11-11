I Sketch The Places I Go To Every Day So That I Can Remember Them

I’m a graphic designer/illustrator from Latvia, with history in Norway and currently living in Prague. This is my one year project which I started in July, 2015. Every day there is one sketch in different places. The sketch is created where I was, and posted on Instagram, never missed a day and usually using small sketchbook with liquid pen, pencils and watercolours.
I know I am not the first one who draws the places in sketchbooks, but I like to remember the places with my own perspective and take a moment for the certain perspective. So I would like to share my daily challenge with you. The year project still going and currently I am on 194 day.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Day 110 – Dancing House, Prague
Day 126 – Forest, Vsenory
Day 118 – Namesti Miru Metro, Prague
Day 154 – Galerie Manes, Prague
Day 4 – Freedom Monument, Latvia
Day 19 – Alesund Port, Norway
Day 102 – Prague Senát, Prague
Day 2 – Jurkalne, Lavia
Day 18 – Forest Field In Hareidlandet, Norway
Day 157 – Mountains
Day 139 – Astronomical Clock, Prague
Day 33 – Plaga De Colloiure, France
Day 82 – Salvador Monastery, Prague
Day 57 – Velká Amerika
Day 124 – Žižkow TV Tower, Prague
Day 138 – Strelecky Ostrov, Prague
Day 145 – Botanical Garden, Prague
Day 161 – Gernestua Mountain Peak, Norway
Day 178 – Church Of St. Michael, Prague
Day 192 – Husitska, Prague
Day 187 – Vinohrady, Prague
Day 87 – Park, Prague
Day 176 – Breakfast In Cafe Jen, Prague
Day 131 – Embassy Of Germany, Prague
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us