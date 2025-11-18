“You Should Have Hired An Architect” Facebook Group Shares 30 Ways People Have Ruined Their Homes (New Pics)

If you want something done right, hire a professional. Otherwise, you might end up like the people who everyone is talking about in this Facebook group that’s all about questionable architectural decisions.
You Should Have Hired an Architect brings together people to discuss some of the more ridiculous manifestations of architecture caused by a clear absence of a professional.
And if any of this sounds familiar, it’s because it should as Bored Panda has featured this group not once, but twice.
#1 This Is How I Solved The Common Bookshelf Corner Problem. It Also Solved The Very Tall Book Problem
Image source: David Chaplin
#2 Amsterdam’s Homes Adorned With Whimsical Charm, Inspired By Zaandam’s Enchanting And Eclectic Dwellings
Image source: Love The Netherlands
#3 College House With An Emergency Slide Rather Than Stairs, Haha
Image source: Chad Faxon
#4 Someone Has A Sense Of Humor
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#5 Average Person: “I Would Like A Useful Handrail To Help Me Safely Navigate The Stairs.” Shanghai Metro: “Go F Yourself.”
Image source: Michael B. Klein
#6 Why The Tiny Windows And Excessive Stairs?
Image source: Allison Muccilli Cofone
#7 A Friendly Reminder For When We See Homes With Dust Shelves And Random Windows That You Can Never Reach, There Are People Who Find Use Cases For Them. Wondering How They Clean Up There, Robot Vac?
Image source: Ife Aba
#8 Now…who In The World Thought This Carpet Was A Good Idea In This Hotel. We Are Staying At The Ameristar In Kansas City. When The Elevator Door Opened We Seriously Thought It Was A Crime Scene
Image source: Mary Lingafelter
#9 Just Had To Have An Island
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#10 Awesome Container Home🏡🥰
Image source: Container Home Made Easy
#11 Uhmmm
Image source: Natalie Ugarte
#12 Another Stair Of The Pointy, Slice-Y Persuasion
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#13 Third-Story Deck
Image source: Richard A Solomon
#14 Well, They’ve Certainly Got Me Believing Everything Is Made Of Marble. Either That, Or We’re At A Crime Scene. Someone, Please Make It Stop!
Image source: Doug Stone
#15
Image source: Homepage
#16 This Castle In Texas Is Still For Sale If You’re In The Market For A Kingdom
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#17 This Bathroom Is In An Old Elevator Shaft. Cool, But No Thanks
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#18 Again, With The Excessive Boob Lights
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#19 So Beautiful
Image source: Stephany Jackson
#20 Really Pushing That “Farmhouse” Vibe
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#21 Habitat 67 Is A Housing Complex On The Saint Lawrence River In Montreal. Designed By Israeli-Canadian Architect Moshe Safdie, It Originated In His Master’s Thesis In Architecture School, And Was Built For The 1967 Canadian World’s Fair Called Expo 67. Safdie’s Design Opened Up The Traditional High-Rise Apartment Building To Allow Natural Light Into All Four Sides Of A Dwelling And Gave Each Unit An Outdoor Garden Area, Almost Like A Single-Family House In The Sky
Image source: The Modernist Collection
#22 It’s Funny, But I See So Much Stuff Put Into “Big” Ada Bathrooms That Negate All Of The Accessibility Features
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#23 When Hgtv Gets A Hold Of A Historic House. These Are, Indeed, The Same House. Constructed In 1946 On Stage 12 At Universal
Image source: Jon Middleton
#24 Great Example Of When Lipstick On A Pig Doesn’t Work
Image source: Betsy Hood
#25 Turns Out That Partially Filling In Two-Story Foyers Isn’t Great Either
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#26 Me: Adds “Dog Stair” To List Of Potential House Features
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
#27 I Think We Messed Up
Image source: Frederick D'Ambola Siebecker
#28 This Is In One Of The Bathrooms Of An 1840 Almost $2 Million Beautiful Federal Home In Virginia. The Rest Of The House Is Museum Worthy! But This Little Feature Here Has Me Completely Puzzled!
Image source: Michael Warren-Momaney
#29 This Door Is Always Open
Image source: Artly Snuff
#30 Not Ai- This Is A Very Real House By John Lautner
Image source: Allison Beer McKenzie
