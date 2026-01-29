Score 26/26 On This Quiz To Prove That You Know Your TV Shows As Well As The ABCs

by

From Archer to Z Nation, this 26-question A-Z quiz will put your pop culture knowledge to the ultimate test. Each letter represents a show, a character, or an actor. Some may be obvious, some tricky – only true fans can get them all right.

Don’t worry if you’ve missed a few seasons or binged a little too much; the challenge is just as much about memory as it is about spotting the right series. Think of this as an excuse to binge some classic and modern tv shows.

Ready to put your TV knowledge to the test? Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Day We Met The Real Santa Claus
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why I Go Back To Tokyo Every Year To Photograph The City
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Photographer Survived The Real Nightmare – She Was Afraid Even To Go To The Store
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
74 Times Wedding Guests Made The Bride And Groom Regret Even Knowing Them
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2025
Shameless 1.02 “Frank The Plank” Review
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2011
Soul’s Echo: Double Exposure Photography By Zouan Kourtis (23 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025