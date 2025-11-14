A Luxury Bath In Crisis Time

In these moments, when society buys products as if the world is ending, for people like me, who have some kind of chronic condition, in my case, Crohn’s disease, toilet paper is a necessity that cannot be missing in my home. I always have enough in my house, but what you see in these photos is all there is!
I am a Newborn and maternity photographer based in Jacksonville. And as a Crohn’s patient, the use of toilet paper is essential for those of us who have a chronic bowel condition. And in this crisis, things have gotten complicated for me, although I have always kept enough… what will I do when it’s over? Use soap and water? Please, let’s be more human, let’s think about our neighbor. We live in the same society.
Toilet paper in times of crisis
It is worth more than gold
My queen and her gold…
