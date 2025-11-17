A Drawing Tribute To A Bunch Of Notable “Bad Guys”

Sharing with you guys a series of drawings done on “Bad Guys” we secretly want to win. The grey areas and conflicting moral issues that beset the imperfect ones are brilliantly written and seared deep in our consciousness when the ending credits roll. It took me a while to list down my fav ones as there are lots of them. But then, have fun viewing.
#1 Do You Speak English?
#2 The Cook
#3 H……is For Heisenberg
#4 You’re Judging This Shit The Wrong Way. I Mean, It Could Be God Stopped The Bullets, Or He Changed Coke To Pepsi, He Found My F***in’ Car Keys
#5 Marsellus Wallace
#6 Stuck In The Middle With You
#7 Every Day Above Ground Is A Good Day
#8 Foot Massage Master
#9 Taxi Driver
#10 You Know What They Put On French Fries In Holland Instead Of Ketchup?
#11 Rover De Niro In Raging Bull
#12 Chemistry Teacher
