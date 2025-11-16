Answer These 90s Trivia Questions To Prove You’re A Real 90s Kid

Remember the 90s? The time when technology was bulky, CGI was ridiculous, and Home Alone just came out. You know what I miss the most about 90s pop culture? MTV’s old format. I sincerely do. Now take a deep breath and realize that the 90s happened 30 years ago. Yep, that long ago. Hard to believe, I know.
But if you already feel nostalgia creeping up on you, let me suggest one great way to live through the pop culture of the 90s once again. Ladies and gentlemen, here comes a 90s trivia game! Whether you are a big pop culture trivia fan or will play for the first time in your life, it is guaranteed to bring fun and is a great way to spend time with your friends on a night in.
If you are the one organizing the 90s quiz, it is probably a good idea to agree first whether you want to include only music or movie trivia questions in your game or if you want to make it comprehensive and put in all things 90s. And if you have younger children, you can even collect some 90s questions to ask your kid and see how much they actually know about the decade.
Below you will find over one hundred 90s trivia questions you can try answering on your own or use for a quiz night. Let us know in the comments how many you scored.
#1
Which movie, released in 1997, was the first movie to gross more than $1 billion?
#2
What video game was the first ever to be played in space?
Image source: Brandenads
#3
What band is featured on Beavis’ shirt?
#4
“Tamagotchi” is a combination of two Japanese words that mean what?
Image source: David
#5
What was the most popular cellphone of the 1990s?
#6
Which film was the highest-grossing film of 1994?
#7
It is often regarded as one of the best video games of its generation. What gaming platform did “GoldenEye 007” debut on?
#8
Who played Kevin McCallister in the blockbuster film, “Home Alone?”
#9
What is the name of the character from “Friends” who was famous for attempting to seduce women by saying, “How are you doing?”
#10
New York City was the backdrop for this wildly popular 90s comedy which launched the careers of stars like Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, and Matthew Perry.
#11
Power Rangers was banned in what country until 2011?
#12
What was the bestselling video game console of the 1990s?
#13
When was the World Wide Web first introduced?
#14
In the 1990s, scientists managed to clone a sheep. What was the sheep’s name?
#15
What type of shoe sold 5 million pairs in 1992?
#16
In the 1990s, a kids cartoon creator stepped up to the fashion mark. What were they called?
#17
Who came up with the name *NSYNC?
#18
What film did Tom Hanks earn his 3rd Oscar nomination for, released in 1996?
#19
“Iron Mike” was the nickname of this fearsome 90s athlete.
Image source: miketyson
#20
What 1990s teen movie was re-titled after a Britney Spears song?
#21
What fashion accessory was invented by a high school shop teacher?
#22
What was the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?
Image source: Vanilla Ice
#23
What was the bestselling rock album of the 1990s?
#24
What year did Princess Diana of Wales tragically die in a car crash in Paris?
#25
What did the shoe company Candies reinvent during the 1990s?
#26
What is the name of the accessory you would have worn on the outside of your jeans?
#27
This film was the 2nd highest-grossing film of the 90s and was based on a novel about the return of dinosaurs.
#28
One of few sequels considered to be on par or better than the original, this film had Arnold switch from villain robot to protector robot.
#29
What actor starred in two of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the 1990s?
#30
Who wrote the song ‘Nothing Compares to You’, which Sinead O’Connor had a hit with in 1990?
#31
What Nickelodeon show kickstarted the careers of Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson, and Amanda Bynes?
#32
What hit song was unwittingly written about deodorant?
Image source: Nirvana
#33
Mike Tyson infamously bit part of someone’s ear off in a boxing match in 1997. Who had their ear bitten by Tyson?
#34
Which insect-themed clips would you have had in your hair during the 1990s?
#35
These shoes made their mark in the 80s, but also had a resurgence in popularity during the 1990s. What sort of shoes?
#36
Who had a hit, and even won a Grammy, for their single ‘U Can’t Touch This’?
#37
Who released the chart-topping song Wannabe in 1996?
Image source: Spice Girls
#38
How many members did popular boyband Backstreet Boys have?
#39
What is the name of the band that released a song about Barbie, who was also sued by Mattel?
#40
What was the name of the singer from Nirvana who took his own life in the 1990s?
#41
What is Woody and Buzz Lightyear’s owner called in Toy Story?
#42
Which actor said the iconic line ‘you can’t handle the truth’?
#43
As the Pokemon video game craze launched in the United States in 1998, two iterations of the series were published on Game Boy?
#44
Who is the fictitious female protagonist in the 1996 video game series “Tomb Raider”?
#45
What snack was the most effective for applying to your fingers and creating witch fingernails?
#46
Before phones had full keyboards for typing, they used this clever typing system where you would type out the word and the phone would use the process of elimination to “guess” what you meant.
#47
This film is only one of 3 to ever win the “Big 5” of Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Actor, AND Actress. It revolved around the hunt for a serial killer, using the aid of an even more nefarious imprisoned killer.
#48
This “90’s Avatar” features Kevin Costner defecting from the US army to join a Native Tribe on the Great Plains in the late 1800s.
#49
Jordan’s Bulls dominated the 90s, but what other team won multiple titles during his baseball hiatus?
Image source: Hequalstohenry
#50
What’s the name of the group responsible for “Macarena?”
#51
What’s the infamous haircut inspired by a “Must See TV” sitcom?
#52
What was the first animated feature film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar?
#53
The “Dream Team” won Olympic gold in what year’s games?
#54
Who was named the first female secretary of state in 1997?
#55
Whitney Houston had a massive hit in 1992 with a cover of whose hit?
Image source: RCA Records
#56
What was the peak Billboard chart position of The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You?”
#57
What soda’s working name was “Mountain Dew Killer?”
#58
When did Major League Soccer kick off in the U.S.?
#59
What fad toy was feared to be a tool for foreign spies?
#60
Clueless was loosely based on what Jane Austen novel?
#61
When did the Google search engine first debut?
#62
What TV show’s creator had a rule that its characters couldn’t learn lessons or hug to end episodes?
#63
What is the name of the soda line that featured a black and white animal on the label?
#64
In 1998, the fruit-flavored sweets Opal Fruits changed their name to what?
#65
Pokemon was a cultural phenomenon (and still is today). What does Pikachu evolve into?
#66
JNCO jeans were huge during the 1990s. But what does JCNO stand for?
#67
What is the name of the fashion accessory worn by women around the neck?
#68
What did many people in the 1990s use instead of a purse?
#69
What patterned shirt was popularized by bands like Nirvana and *NSYNC?
#70
Notorious BIG was tragically killed in the 1990s. How old was he when he died?
#71
Toy Story was the first film to feature 100% what?
#72
Which actor played the part of Mrs. Doubtfire in the 1993 film of the same name?
#73
Jurassic Park, released in 1990, was a phenomenon. But where was the DNA of the dinosaurs found?
#74
What year was Forrest Gump released?
#75
Who is the “Sesame Street” star who was tickled with laughter and became the Christmas 1996 must-have toy?
#76
What dance craze was popularized by Los Del Mar in the 1990s?
#77
What is the title of the first installment of R. L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” series?
#78
This musical renaissance started in Seattle and featured megabands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam.
#79
This unique 90s kid toy involved using a real “molding oven” and plastic dies to create all sorts of custom-colored bugs to gross out our families.
#80
Waking up to a snow-covered landscape, how would people find out if school had been canceled for the day?
#81
This winner of 7 academy awards focused on Liam Neeson as he tried to trick Nazis during WW2 to save the lives of hundreds of Jewish innocents.
#82
Mel Gibson plays famed historical warrior William Wallace in this 90s action epic.
#83
“The Great One ” is the nickname of this legend who spent the 90s with the LA Kings and New York Rangers.
#84
This innovative show focused on a streetwise kid who got the opportunity to move in with his wealthy California relatives.
#85
How many Americans tuned in to watch the O.J. Simpson trial verdict?
#86
What was the federal minimum wage for most of the 1990s?
#87
Macaulay Culkin was paid $1 million—the first child star ever to do so—for what film?
#88
What year did the Mall of America open?
#89
What is considered the first reality TV show?
#90
Which actor was one of the first approached to play Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story?
#91
What two actors voiced Simba in the original animated Lion King?
#92
Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to how many championships?
#93
What classic Audrey Hepburn film was the title of a 1995 one-hit wonder?
#94
How old was Tiger Woods when he won his first Master’s?
Image source: www.Pixel.la
#95
Which Spice Girls singer wasn’t an original member of the group?
#96
The Channel Tunnel is an underwater tunnel that connects the UK and France. When was it opened?
#97
AOL was first introduced in the 1990s. What does AOL stand for?
#98
What was one of the most popular ways to contact someone during the 1990s?
#99
What was a popular magazine for finding new clothes with a very 1990s slant?
#100
What is the name of the rare lipstick created by Clinique that achieved cult status during the 1990s?
#101
What is the name of the hairstyle that Meg Ryan pioneered in the 1995 film French Kiss?
#102
Casio made an iconic style of the watch during the 1990s. What was it called?
#103
The band Semisonic was a one-hit-wonder from the 1990s. What was their hit called?
#104
What single did Christina Aguilera hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with?
#105
Which two British bands are commonly put into the genre bracket of Britpop and were rivals throughout the 1990’s?
#106
What Nickelodeon animated show starred Tommy, Chuckie, and Angelica?
#107
In the 1990s, what function was added to portable CD players that enabled both children and adults to enjoy their music without missing a beat?
#108
Which television show’s theme song began with the following line, “Where has predictability gone?”
#109
In the television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” what was the name of the family butler?
#110
Engagement in this precursor to social media was a must for those 90s as who can forget the way their heart would jump when their crush’s tag would suddenly light up as “online”?
#111
This former Georgetown standout and Hall of Fame New York Knick center is considered one of the best players to have never won a title.
#112
“Big Mac” was the nickname of this controversial slugger who broke the single-season home run record.
#113
What was the most-watched TV episode of the 1990s?
#114
What star played the first openly gay teen character on TV?
#115
What star was going to play Two-Face in a canceled third Tim Burton Batman film?
#116
What stuffed animal fad debuted in 1993?
#117
Who is the only star to appear in all 215 episodes of Family Matters?
#118
In the 1990s, what was a popular and fashionable way of getting from A to B – with a few bumps and scrapes along the way?
#119
What was the name of the ballad released by Extreme in 1991?
#120
What did the band REM end up losing in their 1991 single?
#121
What is the name of the teacher who features on Boy Meets World?
#122
Who released a critically-panned film called Graffiti Bridge in 1990?
#123
What is the actual name of Courtney Love?
#124
This phenomenally popular television show centered on high school students including Zack, Kelly, Slater, Lisa, and Screech.
#125
One of the greatest twists of all time in the film, this film’s most memorable quote is “I see dead people”.
#126
This great power forward started his career with the 76ers before winning an MVP for the Phoenix Suns (though losing in the finals to Jordan) and finally ending his career with the Houston Rockets.
#127
This hall of fame basketball duo included the NBA all-time assists leader as point guard and one of the most prolific scorers in history in the “Mailman” at power forward.
#128
What singer broke her own record for highest-ever attendance at the Houston Astrodome in 1995?
#129
The 1990s marked the appearance of the ‘Got Milk?’ commercial. Who appeared in the commercial?
#130
OJ Simpson infamously appeared on TV in 1994 during a slow-speed police chase after failing to turn up for questioning regarding the death of his wife. What car was he driving?
Follow Us