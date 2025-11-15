Hey Pandas, Ask Any Questions You May Have About LGBT+ (Closed)

If you know the answer, you can answer it!
#1
There are some general perceptions of what’s wrong and offensive when it comes to LGTBQ+. What are some things you hear or read about LGBTQ+ that are offensive to you and not talked about enough or that people might not realize are offensive?
#2
I just wanna know what does lgbt mean
#3
what is the biggest challenge for you?
#4
I mostly wonder if it is unacceptable or wrong to discuss gender with a transgender person. Do I act like they were never the other gender (sorry if i’m being offensive)? I just don’t want to offend anyone.
#5
What does the t and q mean. My sis keeps telling em but I keep forgetting. sry
#6
What does it mean to be biromantic? I think I might be but I’m not entirely sure what it means yet.
#7
How do you know if you’re lgbtq+? How many people think they’re straight but then just kinda like realize “no, ig I’m not” one day? Would you be considered Asexual if you aren’t interested in sex due to sexual trauma, or would it just be considered you don’t want it because of the trauma?
#8
what does demi mean?
#9
I know this is not question, but does anyone think that it’s messed up that you automatically assume that someone is straight?
#10
Why do people seem to dislike people that are lgbt+? I get that they don’t like them because they are different so they can’t become friends with me. But, WHY though???
