People Unveil The Sad Truth On How Working In Retail Has Changed Since The ’80s And ’90s

In this fast-paced world, change is inevitable. And when it happens, we’re often left wondering what else the future holds or maybe reminiscing about something it has already changed.
Members of the ‘Antiwork’ community recently took a trip down memory lane, comparing working in retail now and back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. They discussed what changed most, in their opinion, after this redditor suggested employees had it better back in the day.
Bored Panda turned to Dave Wendland, the Vice President of Strategic Relations at Hamacher Resource Group, to discuss the change in the retail industry over the last decades, and he was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find his thoughts in the text below, where you will also find more information provided to Bored Panda by the OP during a recent interview.
When discussing what changed the most regarding working in retail, the Vice President of Strategic Relations at Hamacher Resource Group, Dave Wendland, emphasized four things, the first one being that today’s retail staff must be technically savvy.
“Having the ability to take on increasing amounts (and varied) responsibilities is paramount,” he said, referring to the second point. “Willingness to learn and embrace reskilling has become an imperative, too. Lastly, given staffing shortages (especially in the U.S.), demands on time, work schedules, and daily tasks have become more demanding.”
As for the possible changes in the future, the expert believes they are most likely to be related to technological developments. “Technology, in particular artificial intelligence, will play an increasingly important role in retail as it relates to repetitive tasks such as planogram compliance, inventory management, and price management. Additionally, the growing importance of eCommerce makes the requirement of retail to address consistency across various platforms and customer-facing interactions.”
“I wanted to find out if my suspicions were true that a noteworthy decline in working conditions and worker rights has taken place,” the OP told Bored Panda, revealing what made them start a discussion on the topic.
“Most retail workers now look demoralized and corporations all feel like they are running on the exhaust fumes of their former selves. Everything is deliberately short-staffed, staff often are scrambling to get everything done, and the focus just seems to be about shareholder profits.”
“It feels like corporations are neglecting both the employee and now even the customer, and focusing solely on its climb to the top,” the OP added. “My asking people about conditions was meant to find out if retail has always felt soulless and bare bones or if my memories of happier employees and more adequately staffed stores were potentially accurate.”
A recent survey by ResumeBuilder.com revealed that during the last holiday season, for instance, as many as 86% of retailers typically hiring seasonal staff were understaffed. Last year Forbes reported that, according to the vice chair of Deloitte, Rod Sides, the biggest pain point for retailers was at the store level, as roughly 74% expected employee shortages in customer-facing positioning.
Forbes pointed out that retailers nowadays are running fairly lean. That means they can’t provide the client with the best customer service, which might encourage the latter to turn to online shopping instead. To make matters worse, some stores nowadays might simply not be able to cater to the customers’ demand.
When it comes to what has changed about working in retail in regards to the clientele, the OP believes that the development of technology is likely to have had a cascading effect on clients’ behavior, consequently affecting the workers in retail.
“I believe people want a wider variety of options now, and more quickly than in the past,” they pointed out. “This change may have prompted corporations to adapt to continue to compete and have skin in the game, which has been taken out on the workers in the form of stripping everything to the bare bones.”
The redditor added that people—the clients—themselves have likely changed, too. “I do recall one person remarking that there are always multiple ‘Karens’ every shift now, whereas back then, maybe a Karen every now and then,” they said.
According to Wendland, shoppers nowadays are demanding and discerning. “They walk the aisles with their mobile phones in hand comparing prices, product features, and alternative items—making in-stock condition and remaining sensitive to pricing critical to a brick-and-mortar retailer’s success.”
“I hope that efforts are made to improve worker morale in retail, and not by offering pizza parties in the break room,” the OP told Bored Panda. “In my view, workers are often seen and treated as disposable—if not the most disposable—aspect of a company, and I wish that changes because in reality, without retail workers, there wouldn’t be any production. They actually are the most valuable part of the company.”
