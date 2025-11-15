Woman Takes In Neglected Animals No One Wants, No Matter Their Species, And Has Already Saved Nearly 200

How kind someone is should always be measured by their actions, not just their words. After all, you might promise someone all the help in the world, but in reality, it’s tangible help that’s like little drops of gold, making the world a better place one gilded splash at a time.

It’s not just our fellow human beings that we should be lending a helping hand—it’s our friendly and loveable animal companions, too. And Adri Rachelle, the founder of the Wild Things Sanctuary, has opened up not just her heart but also her home to pets. She’s looking after nearly 200 animals and spends tens of thousands of dollars each year to keep her menagerie happy, healthy, and well-cared for.

Bored Panda had a lovely in-depth chat with Adri about her love of animals, how she makes sure that every single pet is cared for, as well as the massive sacrifices she makes for their sake. Scroll down for the full interview and upvote your fave pics as you go along. When she says that she rescues everything from cows to snakes, she’s not kidding!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok | Donations

#1

“If an Ewok fell in love with Snuffleupagus their child would look like a baby Scottish highland cow”

Image source: adrirachelle

#2

“What you’re greeted by pulling up to the farm”

Image source: adrirachelle

#3

“Bri helping me puppy sit during our first Twitch livestream today”

Image source: adrirachelle

#4

Image source: adrirachelle

#5

“Squeaky clean Tot”

Image source: adrirachelle

#6

Image source: adrirachelle

#7

“It’s chilly out today so I took my coffee and a blanket outside and sat with them…I’m not able to pet them but Mom accepts the animal cookies I throw in her direction”

Image source: adrirachelle

#8

Image source: adrirachelle

#9

“The pigs keep trying to figure out a way in…”

Image source: adrirachelle

#10

“Kiss a cow – it makes everything better”

Image source: adrirachelle

#11

“Afternoon with Bilbo, because there’s no escaping him! He’s my shadow anywhere I go”

Image source: adrirachelle

#12

“Cashier: Now these do expire in the next 6 months. The woman who bought a few bags before you had 3 dogs so it wasn’t a problem…
Me: … I have approximately 8 dogs, depending on how many strays/fosters show up any given day. This will last a week.”

Image source: adrirachelle

#13

Image source: adrirachelle

#14

Image source: adrirachelle

#15

“The piglets can’t climb on top of him for their daily nap fast enough! As soon as he’s finished his meal and I open the door it’s a race to start the cuddling!

*Hodor sits in a crate before & after meals to prevent bloat.
*Pigs & dogs should never be left alone unsupervised”

Image source: adrirachelle

#16

“Must be dinner time!’

Image source: adrirachelle

#17

Image source: adrirachelle

#18

Image source: adrirachelle

#19

“Note to self: maybe DONT mop the floor when you have 7 doggy daycare guests and rain is in the forecast”

Image source: adrirachelle

#20

“Early in the morning – snoozing in the sunshine together. No makeup, haven’t brushed my hair, but this snuggly baby was too cute!!”

Image source: adrirachelle

#21

“My snuggling supervisors”

Image source: adrirachelle

#22

“Dinner is served!”

Image source: adrirachelle

#23

“If I’m very sneaky I can catch the pig pile before they wake up”

Image source: adrirachelle

#24

Image source: adrirachelle

#25

“Moms in town so the Sisters are reunited! Spending quality time under piles of blankets”

Image source: adrirachelle

#26

“In today’s adventures we caught a renegade rooster and turkey and brought them back to live at the farm”

Image source: adrirachelle

#27

Image source: adrirachelle

#28

Image source: adrirachelle

#29

“Can’t believe how much she’s grown in the few months I’ve had her. At two years old she was less than half this current size.”

Image source: adrirachelle

#30

Image source: adrirachelle

#31

Image source: adrirachelle

#32

Image source: adrirachelle

#33

Image source: adrirachelle

#34

Image source: adrirachelle

