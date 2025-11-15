We Created 9 Cute Ways To Ask A Girl To Be Your Girlfriend

Too shy to ask your crush out? We’ve come up with 9 creative matchbox cards that would do the hard work for you. Believe us, we’ve tried and it worked!
#1 The Roundabout Way
#2 Or Just Get Your Dog To Do It
#3 The Sweet And Simple Way
#4 The Dramatic Way To Escape The Dreadful Friendzone
#5 If All Fails, Make Her An Offer She Can’t Refuse
#6 Make Her Feel Extra Lucky
#7 Make Her Super Curious
#8 Make A Big Announcement
#9 Remind Her About That Fateful Swipe
