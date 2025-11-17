8 Iconic Album Covers Could Have Looked Completely Different

by

These hugely successful albums had different working titles before they finally settled on the famous titles we now recognize them for.

A recent project by the team at WMG has re-created iconic album covers using the AI-art platform Midjourney to visualize what the albums could have looked like.

Here shows the contrasting album covers – the original version (left image) and AI version (right image).

More info: wmgagency.co.uk

#1 The Beatles , Abbey Road And Everest

#2 Queen , The Miracle And The Invisible Men

#3 Fleetwood Mac, Rumours And Yesterday’s Gone

#4 Michael Jackson, Thriller And Starlight

#5 Arctic Monkeys, Suck It And See And The Rain-Shaped Shimmer Trap

#6 David Bowie, Station To Station And Golden Years

#7 Nirvana, Nevermind And Sheep

#8 Beatles, Revolver And Abracadabra

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
