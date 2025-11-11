78-Year-Old Vegan Bodybuilder Shows The Benefits of a Vegan Diet

78-year-old Jim Morris, a vegan and a former bodybuilding champion, posed completely nude as Rodin’s iconic The Thinker statue to show off his still admirably firm body for a new PETA campaign. Morris’ example makes a very strong case for choosing a vegan diet and challenges the notion that a balanced vegan diet can’t be healthy.
“The protein in animal products is so laden with fats and chemicals and all sorts of stuff that’s harmful to you,” said Morris to PETA. “When I was competing and stuffing down all of that sort of stuff, I had lots of digestive problems. I know as a fact I would not be here and I would not be in this condition now had I continued eating the way I was.”
Morris, who was also Elton John’s former bodyguard, became a vegetarian when he was 50 and a vegan 15 years later. In 1996, at the age of 61, he proudly ended his 30-year competitive career with a graceful victory in the class of those over 60.
Source: gymmorris.com (via: peta.org)
