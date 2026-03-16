“Think You’re A ’70s Kid?”: Prove It By Naming 30 Films Like Jaws And Rocky From Just One Scene

The ’70s were a pretty interesting time for movies. Some of the biggest classics came out during that decade – Jaws made people afraid to go in the water, The Godfather became one of the most famous crime films ever, and Alien showed just how creepy sci-fi could be.
But it wasn’t just those. The ’70s also gave us disco fever, intense dramas, martial arts films, and plenty of unforgettable characters.
In this quiz, you’ll see 30 scenes from different ’70s movies. Your job is simple – figure out which film the scene comes from.
Let’s see how well you remember this era! 🎬
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Ron Lach
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