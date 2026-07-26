97 Photos That Capture The Best Of 1970s And 1980s Interior Design (New Pics)

While some people are only focused on looking forward, it’s nice to look back every now and then too. And if you’re in need of ideas on how to spruce up your home, you might just want to look to the 1970s and 1980s for inspiration.
We visited the ’70s Design and ’80s Design subreddits and gathered some of their best posts below. From fabulous interior design to gorgeous retro gadgets, these pics will give you a serious blast from the past. Enjoy scrolling through this nostalgic list, and be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to pull out your old record player and blast some Queen!
#1 Uncovered Today!
Image source: MichaelScottsMom
#2 My 80s Living Room
Image source: alt_retro
#3 Laguna Beach By Hisao Kawada
Image source: acoolrocket
The 1970s are famous for a lot of things. It was an era of free love, warm colors, and extremely groovy music. But it was also a time of impeccable style. From the fashion of the decade to the way people’s homes were designed, it seems like everything was beautiful and intentional. So we want to celebrate some of the iconic aspects of ’70s design today with this list.
Vogue published a piece in 2022 explaining why 1970s style was trending again, and the first thing they noted was that the Earth tones, playful pops of color, and kitschy accents can be quite calming. “The design of the time was fun and sexy but still sophisticated—I think that heavily resonates with modern audiences,” Giampiero Tagliaferri, principal of Studio Tagliaferri, told Vogue.
#4 Thought You Guys Might Appreciate My Kitchen And Tiles
Image source: coopsfrootloops
#5 Bernstein House, Malibu, CA, USA | Harry Gesner | 1975
Image source: Logical_Yak_224
#6 70s Koehler Toilet
Image source: Silo-Joe
In fact, in 2022, a survey of 600 decorators found that 26% reported noticing a resurgence of distinctive 1970s decor traits. These include Mario Bellini’s “Camaleonda” sofa from 1970, Michel Ducaroy’s “Togo” and Vico Magistretti’s “Maralunga” sofa from 1973, and Tobia & Afra Scarpa “Artona” dining series.
Now, this decade has not always been celebrated for its style. People have long mocked anyone who has shag carpeting, wooden wall panels, and plastic-covered furniture in their home. But there are definitely some things that this era got right, and those bold choices deserve to be celebrated.
#7 Avacado Goes With Everything!
Image source: f_yeahprogrock
#8 Finished The Mural On The Entry Wall
Image source: RanchDubois_
#9 My 1970’s Sears Hanging Mixer
Image source: Jackson849
As far as why the 1970s style has had a resurgence in recent years, Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director of 1stDibs, believes that the pandemic may have had something to do with it. Because people were cooped up in their homes, stressed about the uncertainty of the world and the future, many felt the need for a relaxed environment. “So, nothing hard on the eyes, and a place that has an immediate comfortable feel,” Freund explained.
#10 My Mom’s Kitchen
Image source: AccomplishedBlood515
#11 Patio Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1974
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#12 Epic New Score
Image source: MisterFisk
This list isn’t purely about the 1970s, though. We’re also here to celebrate the ’80s. And according to House & Garden, there are several valuable lessons that we can learn from the interior design of that decade.
First, they note that glassy modernism popped up during this iconic decade, and it added so much life to various spaces. While not everyone is a fan of glass bricks, there’s no question that they add personality to an office, restaurant, or home. And they’re much more interesting than plain, boring walls.
#13 ‘70s Bathroom Splendor
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#14 That’s A Lot Of ‘70s In 1 Pic!
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#15 Did Your Neighborhood Have Any Houses With A Sunken Family Area Or Den?
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
Something else from the 1980s that we can certainly learn a lesson from is camp opulence. Today, people seem to be obsessed with neutral colors and beige, boring homes without any life. But only 50 years ago, it was trendy to practice maximalism and fill your home with bright, vibrant colors. Nobody was afraid of floral prints, green velvet, or patterned wallpaper. You don’t have to fully lean into this aesthetic today, but a little spice won’t hurt your home!
#16 What’s This Design Called
Image source: centrals1
#17 Robert G. Becker Lake House, Sammamish, Wa, USA, 1974
Image source: Logical_Yak_224
#18 Early-Mid 1970s Proctor Silex Percolator In Harvest Gold
Image source: Chuckleyan
Memphis Milano style also emerged during the 1980s. This was in response to the obsession with functionality at the time. Instead of making pieces purely practical, Memphis Milano style was more radical, including “bright, clashing colors and geometric shapes,” House and Garden explains. It often prioritized aesthetics over function, using unique materials, patterns, and colors. But it created amazing spaces that would catch anyone’s eye.
#19 Having Family Time In The 1970s
Image source: Scorpio1992__
#20 Wicker Furniture From The Sears Fall-Winter Catalog, 1974
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#21 Where To Buy 70s/Preferably Sculpted Shag Carpet….?
Image source: ganjachicken
Apartment Therapy notes that 1980s style has had a resurgence in recent years too. The design of that era was so much more playful than what we often see today, and it really appeals to younger generations. Apparently, some are even mixing Art Deco with Memphis Milano now.
“When you didn’t live through that period, you don’t realize that one of those styles was a resurgence from the 1930s and one of them was a new invention of the 1980s,” says Justin Riordan, the founder of Spade and Archer Design Agency. “Millennials and Gen Z just see the whole thing as ‘80s style’ and are taking that whole genre and mixing it all together, so we’re getting this new genre that I call ‘Memphis-Deco.’”
#22 California Mansion From The 80s
Image source: QueefiusMaximus86
#23 A Sea Of Glass Blocks
Image source: Dragonwitch95
#24 The 80s Memphis-Style Zooble Couch
Image source: Ok_Pipe6385
Are you enjoying your journey back in time and into these famous ’70s and ’80s spaces, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you think are still stylish today, and let us know in the comments if there’s anything else you miss from those iconic eras. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring design from the same two decades, we’ve got the perfect list for you to read next right here!
#25 A Fotomat Kiosk In Massachusetts In 1987
Image source: AxlCobainVedder
#26 My Living Room Inspired By 1980s Interior Design Photography
Image source: jonyoungmusic
#27 The Scheininger Clinic In Jacksonville, Florida ||| 1982
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#28 Conversation Put
Image source: Soggy-Avocado918
#29 Orange Formica Gives Me Joy!
Image source: BestLifeRaw
#30 Vintage IKEA Catalog (I Especially Love The Lamps, Anybody Know What They’re Called?)
Image source: MannyDantyla
#31 Scored This Couch For A Few Hundred Bucks Today. Couldn’t Be Happier
Image source: danny0342
#32 Stonehill Residence, Poway, CA, USA | Robert Thiele | 1979
Image source: Logical_Yak_224
#33 ‘70s Kitchen Design Awesomeness
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#34 The Only Thing Missing Is The Wine Bottle With A Candle And Wax Dripped All Over It…
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#35 Our Basement
Image source: Beautiful-Morning-27
#36 The Lobby Of The Now Abandoned Nevele Grande Hotel In Ellenville NY, C 1978
Image source: Whinke
#37 Two More Rolls Of This Vinyl In The Basement In Case The Floors And Wall Aren’t Enough
Image source: BestLifeRaw
#38 From 📚 ‘Success With Houseplants’🪴🪴©1979🪴
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#39 Everyone Had One 😊
Image source: Iceland224
#40 The Morgan House In Atlantic Beach, Florida 🏖️ 1973
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#41 Architectural Digest • 1979
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#42 From 📚 ‘The Complete Guide To Designing Your Home’ ©1976 By Corinne Benicka
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#43 Architectural Digest • December, 1978
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#44 Mushroom House, Perinton, NY, USA | James H. Johnson | 1972
Image source: Logical_Yak_224
#45 Architectural Digest • June, 1978
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#46 From 📚 ‘Lifespace: Designs For Today’s Living’ ©1977 By Spiros Zaka & Margaret Miner
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#47 From 📚 ‘The Indoor Garden: The Houseplant Lovers Guide’ ©1977 By Cynthia Wickham
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#48 From 📚 ‘Living For Today’ ©1972 By Karen Fisher
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#49 From 📚 ‘Houses Architects Live In’ ©1977 By Barbara Plumb
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#50 American Home Magazine (1976)
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#51 A Florida Living Room From 📚 ‘The Use Of Color In Interiors’ ©1978 By Albert O. Halse
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#52 “Barrels For Fun And Entertaining”- Jc Penney, 1970s
Image source: whistmisje
#53 From 📚 ‘The Practical Encyclopedia Of Good Decorating & Home Improvement’ ©1970
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#54 Interior Photograph Of The Bank Of America Data Center, 1455 Market Street, San Francisco, California, 1979 August
Image source: AxlCobainVedder
#55 The Home Of Designer William L. Chidester In Los Angeles, California ⛲1971
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#56 From 📚 ‘House & Garden’s Complete Guide To Interior Decoration’ ©1970
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#57 From 📚 ‘Decoration Tradition Et Renouveau’ ©1973 By Claude Regnat
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#58 The Twin Towers Trident Arch Design
Image source: Ok_Pipe6385
#59 My Vintage 80s Home
Image source: Professional_Sir2225
#60 The ‘Sky Room’ In Architect Preston T. Phillips’ Bridgehampton Home, 1988 🌿✨”
Image source: jourdanwau
#61 Thought I Would Share A Few Updated Pictures Of My Sunroom ✨
Image source: Dachshundsmom
#62 Hoog Catharijne Shopping Center, Utrecht, Netherlands In 1981
Image source: joe3000s
#63 Christmas, South Bay Galleria, Redondo Beach, CA [1988]
Image source: MattAtPlaton
#64 Architectural Digest • March, 1984
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#65 From 📚 ‘Better Homes & Gardens: Storage’ ©1984
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#66 Got A Caboodle And An 80’s Bedspread For My Birthday! 🩵
Image source: feelzlikesugarinme
#67 Back To The Future (1985) Has One Of The Most Perfectly Mid-80s Living Rooms Ever Put On Screen
Image source: Temporary-Key1629
#68 Mccarran International Airport Central Terminal – Las Vegas, 1986
Image source: acoolrocket
#69 Mcdonalds Moon Man Mac Tonight Poster Artwork
Image source: Ok_Pipe6385
#70 Kitty!!!!😺 From 📚 ‘Your Bedrooms’ ©1984 By Better Homes & Gardens Books
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#71 Bedroom Interior Design From The Media Design Book, 1984
Image source: joe3000s
#72 “Why Is The Floor Wet, Todd?”
Image source: lokicoyote1
#73 Stephen’s Green Shopping Center, Dublin Ireland. Opened In 1988 And It Hasn’t Changed Since (Current Photo). It’s Still Very Much Alive, Which Is Nice To See 🎄
Image source: alt_retro
#74 From 📚 ‘Better Homes & Gardens: Storage’ ©1984
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#75 The Instrument Panel In My 1985 Chrysler Laser
Image source: Threeofnine000
#76 Page From The IKEA Catalogue 1989 Swedish Edition
Image source: joe3000s
#77 The Palladium Nightclub In Manhattan, NYC In 1985, The Year It Opened. Designed By Arata Isozaki. Mural Artwork By Keith Haring
Image source: joe3000s
#78 From 📚 ‘Beyond The Bath: A Dreamer’s Guide’ ©1983 By Thomas Cowan
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#79 Futuristic Interior Design Of A California Office, 1983. Image By Russell Abraham Architectural Photographers
Image source: joe3000s
#80 1980’s Interior Design
Image source: Scorpio1992__
#81 1985 Ferrari Mondial That I Saved And Brought Back To Life
Image source: Threeofnine000
#82 From 📚 ‘Art Plastic: Designed For Living’ ©1984 By Andrea Denoto
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#83 Merlin Hotel Australia
Image source: Dragonwitch95
#84 Mauve And Glass Blocks = Winning Combo
Image source: Anawanna_UgLee92
#85 Moorestown Mall, Moorestown, New Jersey (1986)
Image source: xanadu_80
#86 I’m Back! Some Pics Of My Bedroom!
Image source: Professional_Sir2225
#87 Jack Maguire, (1987)
Image source: Ordner
#88 IKEA • 1986
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#89 From 📚 ‘Metropolitan Home: Renovation Style’ ©1986
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#90 The Normandy Plaza Hotel
Image source: Ok_Pipe6385
#91 More Than 500 Ways To Make A House Or Apartment A Home By Thomas Cowan, (1986)
Image source: Ordner
#92 Found This In Roadside Trash
Image source: Ill-Rule-2370
#93 From 📚 ‘House & Garden’s Complete Guide To Interior Decoration’ ©1970
Image source: Sedna_ARampage
#94 70’s Pencil Reed Table Lamp
Image source: Durhamfarmhouse
#95 I’ve Never Seen A Kitchen With A Staircase Before
Image source: According-Value-6227
#96 “How To Solve Your Interior Design Problems” By Jill Blake, (1986)
Image source: Ordner
#97 A 1986 Kitchen
Image source: Appropriate_Fly_9280
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