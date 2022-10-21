7 Shows like “House of the Dragon” for GOT Fans

The world of Game of Thrones has once again entered our lives and blown us away. Its prequel series House of the Dragon is a must-watch for every Game of Thrones aficionado.
The events in the prequel series are set almost 200 years before Game of Thrones, yet it’s filled with the same old drama, violence, political dynamics, and of course, dragons, that you will find in the fantasy world of George R. R. Martin.
With the finale only a couple of days away, fans are already preparing themselves for season two, which was announced recently.
But what can you do while you wait for the new season? Well, fret not. Here is a list of seven equally entertaining House of the Dragon-esque shows that will help you fill that void until the new season comes out.
1. The Witcher
The Witcher is an adaptation of the widely famous fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Actor Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter traveling through a mystical land while selling his services to whoever needs them and also getting thrown into human affairs.
The series is filled with all sorts of supernatural thrills such as monsters, sorcery, action-packed fight scenes, and so much more! The third season of the series is on its way to Netflix, which gives you plenty of time to catch up with Geralt and his adventures from the past two seasons.
2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
If you were a fan of the Lord of the Rings, another epic fantasy franchise, then chances are that you have already heard about The Rings of Power. This is yet another prequel from a fantasy franchise that ruled for almost two decades on our televisions!
Hardcore Lord of the Rings fans were eagerly waiting for this prequel and they were not disappointed. The Rings of Power was worth all the hype as it introduced the Second Age of Middle-earth.
It’s no surprise that the world of Tolkien didn’t fall short in recreating the magic once again on our television screens. Different characters such as dwarves, elves, hobbits, and humans have come together to create a compelling story filled with epic adventure. Any fan of the House of the Dragon will find themselves completely mesmerized by this thrilling series.
3. Succession
Not a fantasy series, but Succession comes with equally-enticing political and family dynamics. In fact, the House of the Dragon was compared to Succession and rightfully nicknamed as ‘Succession with Swords.’
Viewers can watch this dark comedy-drama on HBO and it has been dubbed as the most binge-worthy series of the last decade. It shows the story of the Roy family, who owns an entertainment empire. Their life is filled with all sorts of ups and downs as they tackle all the challenges thrown their way.
The fourth season of the series is coming soon, which gives you plenty of time to binge-watch the last three seasons over a weekend.
4. The Tudors
This phenomenal period drama showcased the royal dynasty, which consisted of King Henry VIII and Elizabeth I. The series follows the story of Henry when he was younger as he tries to understand the politics of the English court while conquering the romance world.
Similar to House of the Dragon, The Tudors is all about power, lust, and succession. This prestigious drama was clearly used as an inspiration for Game of Thrones.
With four entertaining seasons, there is plenty of time to give this show a chance as you wait for House of the Dragons to come back.
5. Vikings
For anyone who is a fan of all the bloody action that takes place in the House of the Dragon, they will appreciate the goriness of Vikings. This series is based on the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok from Norse poetry, who is a character like no other.
Ragnar is making his way through the coasts of medieval France and England, raiding every place he steps foot in such as Wessex, Northumbria, and Paris. There is a ton of action for fans to enjoy that will keep them at the edge of their seats in every episode. With six seasons to watch, this show is the ultimate binge-worthy weekend pastime.
6. The Wheel of Time
This remarkable show is still new, and it’s adapted from the books of Brandon Sanderson and Robert Jordan. The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy that tells us the story of a powerful woman searching for a human being who was prophesied as the ‘Dragon Reborn.’ This being is said to either be the earth’s salvation or its destruction.
So far, the show only has one season, but it has been picked up for a second season which is said to release in 2023.
7. Game of Thrones
If you are reading this, chances are you have already watched the House of the Dragon’s predecessor. However, if you missed the years when Game of Thrones was all the rage, then now is the time to catch up.
For those who haven’t watched it yet, brace yourself as you enter the world of Westeros, filled with monsters, dragons, and equally-dangerous people. The eight seasons of this epic fantasy will introduce you to nine royal families fighting for the Iron Throne, with other villains thrown in the mix.
This is truly the ultimate fantasy show that will make you go through emotional turmoil at the end of each episode.
Conclusion
There you have it, folks! All of these shows will keep you occupied until the new House of the Dragon season comes out. Make sure to grab tons of snacks (and tissues because there WILL be tears!) and lose yourself in the world of marvelous fantasy!