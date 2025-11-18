7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater “Monsters”

by

This year I am 35 years old. I was able to dive under the coral sea only once in Nha Trang, Vietnam. I was really excited and scared at the vastness of the ocean floor. I’ve always had an obsession with the big things below the water’s surface, with those things floating to the surface with a very small part of themselves… for example, fish or coral reefs or… . monsters.

P.S. I would like to give to my friends at BoredPanda who encouraged this new set of paintings before I drew them.

#1 It’s Flower Harvest Season, Pls Stay Away From Puddles

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

#2 Be Careful What You Hunt Is Not A Shark

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

#3 Go To The Island To Find Treasure!

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

#4 Please Be Careful With My Gatekeeper

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

#5 No Farmer Likes Worms, I’m Sure

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

#6 What’s There To Fear About Harvesting Algae?

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

#7 That Diver Is Too Curious!

7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater &#8220;Monsters&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bob Ross
Video Answers the Question: What if Bob Ross Taught Math?
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2019
Once Upon a Time Episode 8: Lana Parrilla Interview & Preview
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
Stuff No One Told Me (56 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Starry Skirt Will Light Up The Universe Around You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
There’s A Cat Selfie Device That Will Make Your Photos With Your Cat Simply Purrfect
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Reba McEntire Is KFC’s First Female Colonel Sanders
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.