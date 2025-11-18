7 Hand-Drawn Paintings Showing My Obsession With Underwater “Monsters”

This year I am 35 years old. I was able to dive under the coral sea only once in Nha Trang, Vietnam. I was really excited and scared at the vastness of the ocean floor. I’ve always had an obsession with the big things below the water’s surface, with those things floating to the surface with a very small part of themselves… for example, fish or coral reefs or… . monsters.
P.S. I would like to give to my friends at BoredPanda who encouraged this new set of paintings before I drew them.
#1 It’s Flower Harvest Season, Pls Stay Away From Puddles
#2 Be Careful What You Hunt Is Not A Shark
#3 Go To The Island To Find Treasure!
#4 Please Be Careful With My Gatekeeper
#5 No Farmer Likes Worms, I’m Sure
#6 What’s There To Fear About Harvesting Algae?
#7 That Diver Is Too Curious!
