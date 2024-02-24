7 Female Anime Powerhouses, Courtesy of Jagger on GH

Usagi Tsukino AKA Sailor Moon
Let’s kick things off with the queen of magical girls, shall we? Sailor Moon, or Usagi Tsukino for those not in the know, is basically the godmother of the whole ‘girl power’ shtick in anime. She’s a walking, talking (and crying) example of how to be a klutz and still save the world. Usagi isn’t just about waving her wand and making baddies poof into oblivion; she’s about friendship, love, and throwing a good punchline while she’s at it.
Oh, and let’s not forget that shiny brooch of hers. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of magical accessories. Luna hands it over, and bam, you’ve got Sailor Moon, the Soldier of Love and Justice. Talk about an upgrade. Her impact on anime is like that one hit wonder song you can’t get out of your head—annoyingly unforgettable.
Mikasa Ackerman Doesn’t Do Damsel in Distress
Next up, Mikasa Ackerman from ‘Attack on Titan’. This girl has seen some stuff, folks. After watching her family get the axe (literally), she shacks up with Eren and company and decides to take on titans for a living. A career move I’d call bold—and maybe a tad insane. Mikasa‘s not just any soldier; she’s the best of the 104th Training Corps and a high-ranking officer to boot.
And let me tell you, her Titan kill count is higher than my daily step count—and I use the stairs. She’s got this unbreakable will that makes you want to root for her, even when she’s wearing that perpetually grim expression like she’s thinking about taxes during battle.
Homura Akemi The Time-Bending Enigma
Moving on to Homura Akemi from ‘Puella Magi Madoka Magica’. If you think your life is complicated, try having Homura’s job description: time traveler and magical girl with issues. This chick has layers, like an onion—or a really complex cake. She starts off all shy and mysterious but then pulls out this time shield thingy that makes Doctor Who look like an amateur.
And let’s talk about dedication; Homura takes ‘I would do anything for love’ to a whole new level. She might not be your typical heroine with a sparkling smile, but she’s got enough intrigue to keep her Discord fan club debating until the end of time—pun intended.
Nami The Weather-Controlling Navigator
Ahoy there! Let’s chart a course to ‘One Piece’ where Nami reigns as the Straw Hat Pirates’ navigator extraordinaire. From petty thief to weather goddess, Nami’s journey is like a self-help book for aspiring pirates. She started off pinching wallets but now she controls the very elements. Talk about job progression!
Her loyalty is as fierce as her weather skills; she’d face a storm head-on for her crew. And let’s not forget her fashion sense—girl knows how to rock an orange top like nobody’s business. Nami‘s transformation from background character to front-and-center badass is nothing short of meteorological.
Erza Scarlet The Armor-Wearing Warrior
Fairy Tail’s Erza Scarlet doesn’t mess around when it comes to armor or enemies. She’s basically a one-woman army with more swords than I have excuses not to go to the gym. And her wardrobe changes faster than my opinion on kale—seriously, it’s impressive.
Erza‘s had her dark moments, but instead of throwing pity parties, she decided to become stronger—and boy did she deliver. She’s gone from aloof warrior princess to someone who actually smiles occasionally. It’s character development done right; take notes, people.
Motoko Kusanagi The Cybernetic Operative
Ghost in the Shell’s Motoko Kusanagi isn’t your average cyborg cop; she’s more like if philosophy had a baby with high-tech weaponry. Major Kusanagi has this whole synthetic body deal that makes her stand out in a crowd—kind of like wearing a neon sign saying ‘I’m cybernetically enhanced’.
Motoko Kusanagi’s body was chosen by Masamune Shirow to be a mass production model so she would not be conspicuous. Her electrical and mechanical system within is special and features parts unavailable on the civilian market.
Her hacking skills are off the charts; she could probably break into your computer and order pizza before you even notice. And let’s not get started on her existential musings; they’re deeper than my last dive into Wikipedia at 3 AM.
Revy The Gunslinging Maverick
Last but not least, Revy from ‘Black Lagoon’. If there was ever an award for ‘Least Likely to Play Well with Others’, Revy would win it—hands down (or guns up). This girl has more issues than my old car, but that doesn’t stop her from being an absolute beast when it comes to shooting things.
Revy has absolutely no scruples about blowing away anybody who gets in her way, and in “normal” society would be far beyond the pale. And with nicknames like ‘Two Hand’, you know she means business. Her trigger finger is itchier than my back during allergy season—and trust me, that says something.
