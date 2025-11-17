How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

It’s that time of the year again—the one that brings out the nostalgic Mariah Carey in all of us. But we at Bored Panda want to bring out the penny-wise Santa in us and help you deck the walls without decking out your bank account. Because let’s admit it, nothing feels more joyful than making fantastic Christmas decor while saving a few bucks.
Before we jump into the fun part, let’s address the “not so bright” side of the holiday season that brings out the Grinch in all of us—the costs. Americans spend A LOT in December—about $1,000 every Christmas. Most of it is spent on gifts. Yet, most American families plan their purchases for the holiday season wisely.
Instead of booming sales in December (12% do this), most prepare throughout the year. Finmasters states that 43% of Americans start shopping for Christmas at the end of October. Interestingly, 1% said they do their Christmas shopping in January. Now that’s fashionably late!
Image credits: Dima Valkov
However, you don’t need to wait for January to start decorating or get the best deals on Christmas decor. As the Christmas spirit adorns December with joyful smiles, twinkling lights, and cinnamon-scented halls, it’s officially the month to sleigh and start prepping!
So, let’s jingle all the way to the perfect Christmas decor with our merry-making guide of 65 budget-friendly ideas. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and add them to your basket before they sell out.
All the listed decorations range from $7 to $45 (in publishing time).
#1 Stay Budget-friendly With Natural Decor Elements
Add leaves, poinsettias, and pines to create a natural and classic Christmas decor. Use wooden branches as a base to adorn the mantel. Add autumn leaves, pinecones, dried fruit, and miniature wooden deer figurines to Christmas garlands.These natural elements will bring the charm of the outdoors into your home, creating a cozy and earthy ambiance for the holiday season.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Break or Make the Pattern With Cushions
Look for cushions with designs like reindeer, snowflakes, or Santa Claus, and place them on your sofas or chairs. As for throws, choose cozy blankets in Christmas colors or patterns, such as plaid or holly motifs. Drape them over your furniture and snuggle on chilly evenings.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Kid-friendly Decor: Play With Nutcracker Figures
Set up a charming scene with wooden nutcracker figurines. Nutcrackers are always present in Christmas decor as people believe that they bring good luck and protect the family by keeping evil spirits away.
Image source: amazon.com, Skön Communication
#4 Create a Welcoming Setting From the North Pole
Create a charming North Pole setting with Santa figurines, his sleigh, and his trusty reindeer with Rudolph on the lead. If you decide to place it outdoors, trim a bush in a deer shape. Alternatively, find huge blow molds or Christmas light sculptures to turn your garden into a fantastic scene straight from the North Pole.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Bedeck With Christmas Wall Tapestry
Add a touch of romance with a red Christmas wall tapestry, white curtain’s drape, white and red tassels, and scented candles in the bedroom. The warm glow and joyful backdrop will set a cozy and intimate ambiance.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Frame the Doorway With Christmas Lights
Twinkling lights and colored light bulbs will create the perfect outdoor space and a warm and inviting entrance for guests. Then, bring some magic to your roof by lining it with lights and colorful decorations. Don’t forget to add lights to the bushes and shrubs in your yard, creating a sparkling winter wonderland.
Image source: amazon.com, the.sugarplum.palace
#7 Pick the Best Tree Topper
Choose a tree topper that suits your style, like a star, an angel, or a glowing heart. Just make sure it’s a pet-friendly tree so your furry friend won’t get hurt if it decides to jump on it.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Create a Nativity Scene as a Centerpiece
Choose a particular corner to display a nativity scene. It can be placed indoors or outdoors. This timeless display brings a meaningful touch to your holiday decor as it shows the true essence of Christmas.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Combine Snow Globes
Arrange a collection of snow globes, either ones you’ve crafted yourself or ones that complement your existing ornaments. They’ll add pops of color to your tree, walls, or staircase.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Go Vintage With Ceramic Christmas Trees
Reuse antique pieces to decorate your tree or a fireplace mantel with vintage accents. It’s even better if you already have some lying around, because repurposing saves time and money when decorating for only one month of the calendar. Christmas is about feeling happy, and these old treasures, such as shiny brite ornaments, ceramic Christmas trees, or vintage glass Christmas tree toppers, will make you feel nostalgic.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Enlighten Your Doorway With Inexpensive Lanterns
Brighten your space with cute lanterns and scented red candles. The warm glow and comforting scents will create an inviting environment before entering the house. Decorate or paint the lanterns to match the rest of the interior design in case you place them inside the house.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 DIY Idea: Paper Snowflake Decorations
Decorate your home with homemade snowflake decorations. Snowflake decorations can be bought or crafted from white paper. Get the family involved in a fun and creative bonding activity that will add a personal touch to your Christmas design.
Image source: amazon.com, lifeatolddenehouse
#13 DIY Idea: Practical & Inexpensive Kitchen Decor
If you have one, deck your kitchen mantel with small ornaments, greenery garlands, and twinkling lights to wrap your culinary space with magic. The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your home during the holiday season. Don’t neglect it!
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Form a Mantel-style Shelf in the Bathroom
Give your bathroom a touch of holiday charm with a mantel-style shelf arrangement. Arrange small ornaments, and add globe string lights and Christmas-themed flameless candles to bring the Christmas vibe to the most private room in the house.
Image source: amazon.com, freepik
#15 Frame Inspirational Christmas Quotes
Keep up the mood with inspirational Christmas quotes in red frames. Hang them in your workspace and social areas like the entryway or dining area to boost your holiday spirit.
Image source: amazon.com, desenio
#16 Add Joyful Lawn Signs
Spread joy outdoors with cheerful cards, quotes on banners, and customized festive lawn signs. These signs will add a festive touch to your outdoor space and bring smiles to passersby.
Image source: amazon.com, Jill Wellington
#17 Decorate Columns or Posts
One simple Christmas idea for porch columns or posts is to wrap them with strands of garland. Start by securing the garland at the top of the column or post, then carefully wrap it in a spiral motion. Then, adorn the garland with string lights and festive ribbons at the base or top of the column for a more festive touch.
Image source: amazon.com, user15285612
#18 Try a Maximalist Tree With Oversized Ornaments
A contemporary Christmas decor means adding large baubles or synthetic snowflakes to the Christmas tree. Even better if the decor matches with the rest of the interior. These large decorations hanging from the branches will create a festive and playful ambiance.
Image source: amazon.com, mafakabawihtlung_official
#19 Bring Frosty Garden Decorations Inside
Frosty Christmas decoration items are always a smart choice for a festive-looking home. Add white glass baubles, snow globes, white string lights, and other wintry elements to enhance the magic feeling.
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Get Creative With DIY Ornaments
Consider DIY-ing wood ornaments to add a unique touch to your Christmas decor. DIY wood decorations can be made by cutting different shapes or designs from thin wood or using decorative wood scraps. Sand the edges and paint them in Christmas colors. Customize them with acrylic paint or markers and add names, dates, or heartfelt messages. Then, attach strings or ribbons to hang them on your Christmas tree.
Image source: amazon.com, Ma Boîte A Photos
#21 Make New Decorations by Repurposing Old Items
Make new Christmas decorations using items you already own. For example, add ribbons or a coat of paint to transform old mason jars into candle holders. You can even turn empty wine bottles into unique flower vases by painting them in holiday colors. Getting creative with what you already have is the first and foremost among budget-friendly Christmas decoration ideas for 2024.
Image source: amazon.com, diggitydonna
#22 Make a Dedicated Space to Play Christmas Music
Set up a Bluetooth speaker, a sound system, or a record player in your living room or any other preferred space. Bedeck the setting with Christmas figurines and festive vinyl records like Charlie Brown Christmas, and blast your favorite Christmas tunes.
Image source: amazon.com, The Retro Store
#23 Match Gifts With the Rest of the Decor
You’ll surely be adding gifts under the tree, so it’s best to match the wrapping paper with the rest of the decor. Place gifts under the tree or arrange them on a display table. Choose wrapping paper designs that match your holiday theme or a mix of patterns to add a playful touch.
Image source: amazon.com, Anna Tarazevich
#24 Play With Fabrics
To achieve a modern Christmas decor, consider playing with the fabrics in the room. Mix textiles with sleek patterns, metallic accents, or bold colors that match your decorating ideas. Mix and match velvet and satin textures to create a luxurious and contemporary space. Let your imagination run wild this Christmas.
Image source: amazon.com, Denise Seddon
#25 Embrace Metallic Accents
Luxurious holiday decor is all about a magnificent tree adorned with golden ornaments, silver snowflakes, and crystal bead garlands. Choose a tree with lush branches and invest in high-quality ornaments to elevate the look. Embrace jewel-toned accents like deep blues, rich purples, and vibrant emeralds to create a royal look.
Image source: amazon.com, Ksenia Chernaya
#26 Decorate With Fresh Greenery
Winter is a refreshing season in which you can consider applying green shades and neutral palettes for curtains, cushions, and blankets with pops of creamy white colors. Use artificial ivy garlands, wreaths, or potted plants to bring the outdoors in.
Image source: amazon.com
#27 DIY: Customize Ornaments With Red Bows or Flowers
Personalize your Christmas tree by adding ornaments with red bows or flowers. Use hot glue or ribbons to adorn plain ornaments with vibrant red bows or silk flowers. Hang them throughout the tree to create pops of color and a festive look. This simple DIY project will give your tree a unique and charming appeal.
Image source: amazon.com, Nothing Ahead
#28 DIY Idea: Put Pantry Items to Good Use
Get creative and repurpose pantry items for your Christmas DIY projects. Consider making cinnamon stick ornaments by tying several sticks together with twine and adding a ribbon for hanging. Use dried citrus slices to make beautiful and fragrant garlands. Additionally, paint pasta shapes like macaroni or penne in holiday colors. Then, string them together to create a playful and budget-friendly pasta or popcorn garland.
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Add Golden Leaves & Christmas Foliage
Add golden leaves and Christmas foliage for a touch of elegance. Spray paint leaves with gold or purchase artificial golden leaves. Then, arrange them in vases or scatter them on tabletops as festive accents. Combine these golden accents with fresh or faux Christmas foliage like pine branches or eucalyptus to create stunning arrangements.
Image source: amazon.com, Jamie Lee
#30 Let It Snow With White Tinsel Garlands
Let it snow in December in your house by applying an all-white palette. Use white tinsel garlands, wreaths, ribbons, Christmas elves figurines, white bulbs, and snowflake ornaments. Opt for white candles, plush white stockings, and white faux fur accents to add texture to the space. This monochromatic theme will transform your space into a cozy and enchanting winter wonderland.
Image source: amazon.com, livingmybesthome
#31 Utilize Ornaments Crafted by Kids
Gather all the ornaments your kids have made in previous years. To showcase these special creations, you can hang them on a small kid’s Christmas tree or string them together, forming a DIY garland. If the ornaments are small, you can also display them in a glass jar or as a centerpiece on the dining table.
Image source: amazon.com, ourblessednestof4
#32 Bring Mirrors Into the Christmas Show
Mirrors can reflect and amplify the beauty of the festive elements in your space, creating a sense of depth and sparkle. Position mirrors near Christmas lights or candles to expand their warm glow throughout the room. Hang a large mirror (the only overpriced item) behind your Christmas tree and place small decorative mirrors on tabletops to create the illusion of a larger and more luxurious space.
Image source: amazon.com
#33 DIY for Minimalists: Adorn the Fireplace With Stockings
Create a warm and inviting fireplace. Hang colorful stockings filled with treats and gifts to infuse the space with the holiday spirit.
Image source: amazon.com, Benjamin Smith
#34 Bedeck Your Porch With String Lights
Your porch is your cozy spot on the patio. Give it a sprinkle of holiday magic by adding some twinkling string lights. Add them along the railings or frame your doorway. Use string lights and Christmas garlands to create a warm and inviting entrance.
Image source: amazon.com, Gautam Krishnan
#35 Go All Out With Wreaths
Hang festive wreaths on your doors and windows to spread the holiday cheer inside and out(side). Get creative (and minimize costs) by combining two or three handmade colorful wreaths for a unique and personalized touch.
Image source: amazon.com, nuria_orobio
#36 Match Christmas Garlands & Tinsels
Match your Christmas garlands and tinsels to create a smooth and joyful look throughout your space. For example, use lush garlands and silver tinsels to decorate the fireplace mantel and doors. This can create a cohesive holiday decor theme throughout your home.
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Bring Nature in With Poinsettias and Pine Cones
Red poinsettias and pinecones are ideal for adding a touch of nature’s beauty to your Christmas home decor. Their vibrant colors and textures will add a festive flair to your house indoors or outdoors.
Image source: amazon.com, Charlotte Cowell
#38 Try a Red Christmas Tablecloth
Opt for a single color scheme or similar shades for furniture, curtains, Christmas-patterned tablecloths, and rugs. This daring approach can be surprisingly stunning! We also suggest opting for an all-magenta design. Pantone’s color of the year, Viva Magenta, is a sweet and joyful shade of red. It’s perfect for creating a trendy look this Christmas season.
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Create Contrast With a White Christmas Tree
Make a bold statement by pairing two or three dynamic colors, like red walls, a white Christmas tree, and pops of gold in cushions and curtains. This lively combination will enhance your space with the holiday spirit.
Image source: amazon.com, WONDERLOVE
#40 DIY for Foodies: Decorate With Gingerbread Cookies
Christmas cookies and sweets make absolutely the best table arrangements for foodies. Shape and bake gingerbread cookies using special kits and hang them on the tree or arrange them on the table.
Image source: amazon.com, Nati
#41 Bedeck With Decorative Bells
Hang decorative Christmas bells with tassels in various sizes and colors around your home. Their cheerful jingles will add a festive vibe to your seasonal decor.
Image source: amazon.com
#42 DIY for Lazy Decorators: Bows and Ribbons for a Bow-tiful House
Use Christmas velvet ribbons to adorn items throughout the house, especially the things on the table, like forks or vases. Red and green bows are a classic option.
Image source: amazon.com, Işıl
#43 Adorn the Fireplace With Flameless Candles
The well-adorned fireplace in your hall, dining space, or living room is key to creating a Christmas atmosphere. It’s a perfect place to add fresh spruce tree branches, display pinecones, garlands, flameless candles, and hang stockings with treats.
Image source: amazon.com, happilyhuxford
#44 Welcome Guests With a Beautifully-decorated Staircase
For a festive vibe, adorn the stair railing with evergreen garlands. Add twinkling lights and hang baubles in coordinating colors like gold, silver, or traditional red and green. Complete the look by tying ribbons along the garlands. Place small potted plants or lanterns on each step for a warm welcome. Sprinkle faux snow or metallic confetti on the steps for a whimsical winter wonderland vibe.
Image source: amazon.com, hellokellyjo
#45 Create a Festive Outdoor Christmas Decor
Framing the doorway is among the best outdoor Christmas decoration ideas as it creates a welcoming focal point. Hang a beautiful wreath on your front door, wrap garlands around railings or columns, and add Santa figurines or wooden Nutcrackers. At last, complete the scene by adding twinkling lights throughout the patio.
Image source: amazon.com, James Wheeler
#46 Save Money With Simple Decorations on Trees or Shrubs
Create a magical display by illuminating trees and shrubs with lights and adding festive decorations. Start by carefully adding the lights throughout the branches, creating a beautiful glow. Then, hang ornaments such as colorful baubles, ribbons, or small figurines on the branches.
Image source: amazon.com, courtnej22
#47 Add Scented Candles
Opt for Christmas scents like cinnamon, pine, or gingerbread. Place candle holders (or candle warmers) on mantels, coffee tables, or side tables, and light the candles in the evening to enjoy the gentle flickering light. Consider grouping candles of various sizes and heights together for a more fun design
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Hang a Mistletoe
Don’t forget to hang a mistletoe in your home for romantic and traditional Christmas decor. Frame a doorway with tinsels and lights and hang a mistletoe. It’s a fun and enchanting way to create romance and spread holiday joy.
Image source: amazon.com, researchandbakery
#49 Create a Low-cost Sky-themed Christmas Decor
Contemporary home decor ideas embrace soft shades even at Christmas time. You can opt for a light blue or creamy white palette to evoke a heavenly ambiance. Hang white curtains, decorate your tree with white and pastel blue baubles and enhance the celestial vibe with glass angel ornaments or angel wings. This combination of elements will transform your space into a captivating and dreamy Christmas wonderland.
Image source: amazon.com, Євгенія Височина
#50 DIY: Get Creative With Cheap Floral Garlands
Add a floral theme throughout your space to create a sweet retro style this Christmas. Use floral or tree-patterned textiles for cushions, placemats, and tablecloths. Arrange fresh or faux flowers in festive vases. Place them as centerpieces or on side tables. Add floral garlands or wreaths and placing them as accents on walls or mantels.
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Go Back to the Classic Red & Dark Brown Decor
Return to the timeless combination of red and dark brown decor for a classic and restful backdrop in your hall area, library corner, or spacious breakfast nook. Use rich red accents like throw pillows, curtains, or area rugs. Pair these with dark brown furniture or wood finishes to create a harmonious and traditional look.
Image source: amazon.com, pvproductions
#52 Embrace Farmhouse Style
The farmhouse style is perfect for Christmas as it brings warmth and charm to the holiday season. One way to apply this style is by making the mantel a centerpiece of your decor. Hang a festive garland across the mantel and decorate it with antique ornaments, wooden nutcrackers, and rustic candleholders. The dining area is another room where you can easily apply farmhouse-style decor. Use a reclaimed wood table as a focal point and decorate it with a burlap table runner and mason jars filled with fresh greens.
Image source: amazon.com, Hert Niks
#53 Have A Tauped Christmas This Year
Taupe is a calming shade that easily blends in. Hence, use taupe-colored satin ribbons, and stockings to create a soothing and neutral backdrop. Add texture with chunky knit blankets and red, gold, and green pillows. Mix the natural elements like pinecones and birch branches for a rustic touch.
Image source: amazon.com, Julia Ivanina
#54 DIY: Create a Nostalgic Corner With Christmas Photos
Designate a corner in your home to display old family Christmas photos. Create a collage of cherished memories from previous years and frame them. Otherwise, simply attach them to a string with clothespins to form a photo garland.
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Bring Christmas to Your Kid’s Room
Christmas-themed bedding with prints of snowflakes, reindeer, or Santa Claus is a great starting point for transforming your kid’s bedroom. Hang fairy lights around the room as kids love a bright and colorful space. Place a small tabletop Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments on a desk or shelf. You could also hang a Christmas-themed banner or garland on the walls. Consider adding a countdown or advent calendar to excite them for the big day.
Image source: amazon.com, tomihomama
#56 Go for Festive Rugs
Add matching or complimentary Christmas rugs in every room to create a cohesive Christmas decor. Opt for red and green colors, snowflake designs, or reindeer motifs. Look for rugs with similar colors or patterns so they look all tied together.
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Use Colorful LED Christmas Lights
Add LED Christmas lights across a wall or window to create a lively and festive backdrop. You can also create a wreath that lights up by wrapping string lights around a wire wreath frame. Hang this wreath on your front door or above your fireplace.
Image source: amazon.com, Dmitry Zvolskiy
#58 Decorate With DIY Christmas Felt Decorations
Christmas felts are a must. Hang a soft handmade pom pom garland across your fireplace mantel or staircase railing. Create charming felt ornaments in various shapes, such as Christmas trees, snowflakes, or stockings. Hang them on your tree or use felts as table runners and placemats.
Image source: etsy.com
#59 DIY Idea: Personalized Table Napkins
Personalize napkins and other elements to add a personal touch to your Christmas table. Start by selecting fabric napkins in a color or pattern that complements your table decor. Use fabric markers, paint, or embroidery to add initials or festive designs to each napkin.
Image source: amazon.com, furkanfdemir
#60 Use Dried Citrus and Pomegranate for Christmas Tree Decor
Start by slicing citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes into thin rounds. Bake the slices at a low temperature until fully dried. Once dried, these fruits can be used as unique and fragrant ornaments for your Christmas tree. String them together with twine or ribbon, or simply hang them individually on the branches.
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Display an Advent Calendar
Use an advent calendar as part of your Christmas decor for a fun way to count down to the big day. Find a cozy spot and display your calendar there. Each day, open a new little door or pocket to reveal a surprise treat. It could be a sweet treat, a tiny toy, or even a special holiday task like decorating cookies or watching a festive movie.
Image source: amazon.com, mreiness
#62 Sparkle the Christmas Tree With Glass Baubles
Create a colorful display with glass baubles and small pinecones. They are a must-have element on your Christmas tree. You can easily place them in every room all over the house. They will add a touch of shiny elegance to every spot of your home.
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Get Playful With Christmas Wall Stickers
Decorate your kid’s room with Christmas stickers featuring festive characters and designs. These removable peel-and-stick stickers make a fun and temporary addition to the room’s holiday ambiance.
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Try Sophisticated Christmas Wall Art Ideas
A stylish Christmas idea is to elevate your house with modern Christmas wall art. Look for artwork with festive themes like winter landscapes, reindeers, or holiday greetings. Whether it’s a Christmas print, framed artwork, or a removable wallpaper behind your Christmas tree, these classy additions will put you in the mood for celebration.
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Create a Kid-friendly Santa Corner
To create a festive Santa corner, designate a particular corner in your home, for example, in the living room. Hang red velvet curtains or a large Santa-themed wall decal as the focal point. Place a plush Santa Claus or a life-size Santa cutout in the corner to welcome guests. Add holiday accents like red and white striped pillows, a small Christmas tree, and reindeer wall stickers. To complete the look, hang a “Santa Stop Here” sign or a festive banner.
Image source: amazon.com, Laura James
