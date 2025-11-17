How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

It’s that time of the year again—the one that brings out the nostalgic Mariah Carey in all of us. But we at Bored Panda want to bring out the penny-wise Santa in us and help you deck the walls without decking out your bank account. Because let’s admit it, nothing feels more joyful than making fantastic Christmas decor while saving a few bucks.

Before we jump into the fun part, let’s address the “not so bright” side of the holiday season that brings out the Grinch in all of us—the costs. Americans spend A LOT in December—about $1,000 every Christmas. Most of it is spent on gifts. Yet, most American families plan their purchases for the holiday season wisely. 

Instead of booming sales in December (12% do this), most prepare throughout the year. Finmasters states that 43% of Americans start shopping for Christmas at the end of October. Interestingly, 1% said they do their Christmas shopping in January. Now that’s fashionably late! 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)Image credits: Dima Valkov

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

However, you don’t need to wait for January to start decorating or get the best deals on Christmas decor. As the Christmas spirit adorns December with joyful smiles, twinkling lights, and cinnamon-scented halls, it’s officially the month to sleigh and start prepping!

So, let’s jingle all the way to the perfect Christmas decor with our merry-making guide of 65 budget-friendly ideas. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and add them to your basket before they sell out.

All the listed decorations range from $7 to $45 (in publishing time).

#1 Stay Budget-friendly With Natural Decor Elements

Add leaves, poinsettias, and pines to create a natural and classic Christmas decor. Use wooden branches as a base to adorn the mantel. Add autumn leaves, pinecones, dried fruit, and miniature wooden deer figurines to Christmas garlands.These natural elements will bring the charm of the outdoors into your home, creating a cozy and earthy ambiance for the holiday season.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Break or Make the Pattern With Cushions

Look for cushions with designs like reindeer, snowflakes, or Santa Claus, and place them on your sofas or chairs. As for throws, choose cozy blankets in Christmas colors or patterns, such as plaid or holly motifs. Drape them over your furniture and snuggle on chilly evenings.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Kid-friendly Decor: Play With Nutcracker Figures

Set up a charming scene with wooden nutcracker figurines. Nutcrackers are always present in Christmas decor as people believe that they bring good luck and protect the family by keeping evil spirits away.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Skön Communication

#4 Create a Welcoming Setting From the North Pole

Create a charming North Pole setting with Santa figurines, his sleigh, and his trusty reindeer with Rudolph on the lead. If you decide to place it outdoors, trim a bush in a deer shape. Alternatively, find huge blow molds or Christmas light sculptures to turn your garden into a fantastic scene straight from the North Pole.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Bedeck With Christmas Wall Tapestry

Add a touch of romance with a red Christmas wall tapestry, white curtain’s drape, white and red tassels, and scented candles in the bedroom. The warm glow and joyful backdrop will set a cozy and intimate ambiance.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Frame the Doorway With Christmas Lights

Twinkling lights and colored light bulbs will create the perfect outdoor space and a warm and inviting entrance for guests. Then, bring some magic to your roof by lining it with lights and colorful decorations. Don’t forget to add lights to the bushes and shrubs in your yard, creating a sparkling winter wonderland.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, the.sugarplum.palace

#7 Pick the Best Tree Topper

Choose a tree topper that suits your style, like a star, an angel, or a glowing heart. Just make sure it’s a pet-friendly tree so your furry friend won’t get hurt if it decides to jump on it.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Create a Nativity Scene as a Centerpiece

Choose a particular corner to display a nativity scene. It can be placed indoors or outdoors. This timeless display brings a meaningful touch to your holiday decor as it shows the true essence of Christmas.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Combine Snow Globes

Arrange a collection of snow globes, either ones you’ve crafted yourself or ones that complement your existing ornaments. They’ll add pops of color to your tree, walls, or staircase.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Go Vintage With Ceramic Christmas Trees

Reuse antique pieces to decorate your tree or a fireplace mantel with vintage accents. It’s even better if you already have some lying around, because repurposing saves time and money when decorating for only one month of the calendar. Christmas is about feeling happy, and these old treasures, such as shiny brite ornaments, ceramic Christmas trees, or vintage glass Christmas tree toppers, will make you feel nostalgic.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Enlighten Your Doorway With Inexpensive Lanterns

Brighten your space with cute lanterns and scented red candles. The warm glow and comforting scents will create an inviting environment before entering the house. Decorate or paint the lanterns to match the rest of the interior design in case you place them inside the house.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source:  amazon.com

#12 DIY Idea: Paper Snowflake Decorations

Decorate your home with homemade snowflake decorations. Snowflake decorations can be bought or crafted from white paper. Get the family involved in a fun and creative bonding activity that will add a personal touch to your Christmas design.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, lifeatolddenehouse

#13 DIY Idea: Practical & Inexpensive Kitchen Decor

If you have one, deck your kitchen mantel with small ornaments, greenery garlands, and twinkling lights to wrap your culinary space with magic. The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your home during the holiday season. Don’t neglect it!

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Form a Mantel-style Shelf in the Bathroom

Give your bathroom a touch of holiday charm with a mantel-style shelf arrangement. Arrange small ornaments, and add globe string lights and Christmas-themed flameless candles to bring the Christmas vibe to the most private room in the house.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, freepik

#15 Frame Inspirational Christmas Quotes

Keep up the mood with inspirational Christmas quotes in red frames. Hang them in your workspace and social areas like the entryway or dining area to boost your holiday spirit.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, desenio

#16 Add Joyful Lawn Signs

Spread joy outdoors with cheerful cards, quotes on banners, and customized festive lawn signs. These signs will add a festive touch to your outdoor space and bring smiles to passersby. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Jill Wellington

#17 Decorate Columns or Posts

One simple Christmas idea for porch columns or posts is to wrap them with strands of garland. Start by securing the garland at the top of the column or post, then carefully wrap it in a spiral motion. Then, adorn the garland with string lights and festive ribbons at the base or top of the column for a more festive touch.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, user15285612

#18 Try a Maximalist Tree With Oversized Ornaments

A contemporary Christmas decor means adding large baubles or synthetic snowflakes to the Christmas tree. Even better if the decor matches with the rest of the interior. These large decorations hanging from the branches will create a festive and playful ambiance.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, mafakabawihtlung_official

#19 Bring Frosty Garden Decorations Inside

Frosty Christmas decoration items are always a smart choice for a festive-looking home. Add white glass baubles, snow globes, white string lights, and other wintry elements to enhance the magic feeling. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Get Creative With DIY Ornaments

Consider DIY-ing wood ornaments to add a unique touch to your Christmas decor. DIY wood decorations can be made by cutting different shapes or designs from thin wood or using decorative wood scraps. Sand the edges and paint them in Christmas colors. Customize them with acrylic paint or markers and add names, dates, or heartfelt messages. Then, attach strings or ribbons to hang them on your Christmas tree.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Ma Boîte A Photos

#21 Make New Decorations by Repurposing Old Items

Make new Christmas decorations using items you already own. For example, add ribbons or a coat of paint to transform old mason jars into candle holders. You can even turn empty wine bottles into unique flower vases by painting them in holiday colors. Getting creative with what you already have is the first and foremost among budget-friendly Christmas decoration ideas for 2024.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, diggitydonna

#22 Make a Dedicated Space to Play Christmas Music

Set up a Bluetooth speaker, a sound system, or a record player in your living room or any other preferred space. Bedeck the setting with Christmas figurines and festive vinyl records like Charlie Brown Christmas, and blast your favorite Christmas tunes.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, The Retro Store

#23 Match Gifts With the Rest of the Decor

You’ll surely be adding gifts under the tree, so it’s best to match the wrapping paper with the rest of the decor. Place gifts under the tree or arrange them on a display table. Choose wrapping paper designs that match your holiday theme or a mix of patterns to add a playful touch.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Anna Tarazevich

#24 Play With Fabrics

To achieve a modern Christmas decor, consider playing with the fabrics in the room. Mix textiles with sleek patterns, metallic accents, or bold colors that match your decorating ideas. Mix and match velvet and satin textures to create a luxurious and contemporary space. Let your imagination run wild this Christmas.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Denise Seddon

#25 Embrace Metallic Accents

Luxurious holiday decor is all about a magnificent tree adorned with golden ornaments, silver snowflakes, and crystal bead garlands. Choose a tree with lush branches and invest in high-quality ornaments to elevate the look. Embrace jewel-toned accents like deep blues, rich purples, and vibrant emeralds to create a royal look.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Ksenia Chernaya

#26 Decorate With Fresh Greenery

Winter is a refreshing season in which you can consider applying green shades and neutral palettes for curtains, cushions, and blankets with pops of creamy white colors. Use artificial ivy garlands, wreaths, or potted plants to bring the outdoors in. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#27 DIY: Customize Ornaments With Red Bows or Flowers

Personalize your Christmas tree by adding ornaments with red bows or flowers. Use hot glue or ribbons to adorn plain ornaments with vibrant red bows or silk flowers. Hang them throughout the tree to create pops of color and a festive look. This simple DIY project will give your tree a unique and charming appeal.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Nothing Ahead

#28 DIY Idea: Put Pantry Items to Good Use

Get creative and repurpose pantry items for your Christmas DIY projects. Consider making cinnamon stick ornaments by tying several sticks together with twine and adding a ribbon for hanging. Use dried citrus slices to make beautiful and fragrant garlands. Additionally, paint pasta shapes like macaroni or penne in holiday colors. Then, string them together to create a playful and budget-friendly pasta or popcorn garland

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Add Golden Leaves & Christmas Foliage

Add golden leaves and Christmas foliage for a touch of elegance. Spray paint leaves with gold or purchase artificial golden leaves. Then, arrange them in vases or scatter them on tabletops as festive accents. Combine these golden accents with fresh or faux Christmas foliage like pine branches or eucalyptus to create stunning arrangements. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Jamie Lee

#30 Let It Snow With White Tinsel Garlands

Let it snow in December in your house by applying an all-white palette. Use white tinsel garlands, wreaths, ribbons, Christmas elves figurines, white bulbs, and snowflake ornaments. Opt for white candles, plush white stockings, and white faux fur accents to add texture to the space. This monochromatic theme will transform your space into a cozy and enchanting winter wonderland.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, livingmybesthome

#31 Utilize Ornaments Crafted by Kids

Gather all the ornaments your kids have made in previous years. To showcase these special creations, you can hang them on a small kid’s Christmas tree or string them together, forming a DIY garland. If the ornaments are small, you can also display them in a glass jar or as a centerpiece on the dining table. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, ourblessednestof4

#32 Bring Mirrors Into the Christmas Show

Mirrors can reflect and amplify the beauty of the festive elements in your space, creating a sense of depth and sparkle. Position mirrors near Christmas lights or candles to expand their warm glow throughout the room. Hang a large mirror (the only overpriced item) behind your Christmas tree and place small decorative mirrors on tabletops to create the illusion of a larger and more luxurious space. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#33 DIY for Minimalists: Adorn the Fireplace With Stockings

Create a warm and inviting fireplace. Hang colorful stockings filled with treats and gifts to infuse the space with the holiday spirit.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Benjamin Smith

#34 Bedeck Your Porch With String Lights

Your porch is your cozy spot on the patio. Give it a sprinkle of holiday magic by adding some twinkling string lights. Add them along the railings or frame your doorway. Use string lights and Christmas garlands to create a warm and inviting entrance.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Gautam Krishnan

#35 Go All Out With Wreaths

Hang festive wreaths on your doors and windows to spread the holiday cheer inside and out(side). Get creative (and minimize costs) by combining two or three handmade colorful wreaths for a unique and personalized touch.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, nuria_orobio

#36 Match Christmas Garlands & Tinsels

Match your Christmas garlands and tinsels to create a smooth and joyful look throughout your space. For example, use lush garlands and silver tinsels to decorate the fireplace mantel and doors. This can create a cohesive holiday decor theme throughout your home.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Bring Nature in With Poinsettias and Pine Cones

Red poinsettias and pinecones are ideal for adding a touch of nature’s beauty to your Christmas home decor. Their vibrant colors and textures will add a festive flair to your house indoors or outdoors.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Charlotte Cowell

#38 Try a Red Christmas Tablecloth

Opt for a single color scheme or similar shades for furniture, curtains, Christmas-patterned tablecloths, and rugs. This daring approach can be surprisingly stunning! We also suggest opting for an all-magenta design. Pantone’s color of the year, Viva Magenta, is a sweet and joyful shade of red. It’s perfect for creating a trendy look this Christmas season. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Create Contrast With a White Christmas Tree

Make a bold statement by pairing two or three dynamic colors, like red walls, a white Christmas tree, and pops of gold in cushions and curtains. This lively combination will enhance your space with the holiday spirit.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, WONDERLOVE

#40 DIY for Foodies: Decorate With Gingerbread Cookies

Christmas cookies and sweets make absolutely the best table arrangements for foodies. Shape and bake gingerbread cookies using special kits and hang them on the tree or arrange them on the table. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Nati

#41 Bedeck With Decorative Bells

Hang decorative Christmas bells with tassels in various sizes and colors around your home. Their cheerful jingles will add a festive vibe to your seasonal decor.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#42 DIY for Lazy Decorators: Bows and Ribbons for a Bow-tiful House

Use Christmas velvet ribbons to adorn items throughout the house, especially the things on the table, like forks or vases. Red and green bows are a classic option.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Işıl

#43 Adorn the Fireplace With Flameless Candles

The well-adorned fireplace in your hall, dining space, or living room is key to creating a Christmas atmosphere. It’s a perfect place to add fresh spruce tree branches, display pinecones, garlands, flameless candles, and hang stockings with treats.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, happilyhuxford

#44 Welcome Guests With a Beautifully-decorated Staircase

For a festive vibe, adorn the stair railing with evergreen garlands. Add twinkling lights and hang baubles in coordinating colors like gold, silver, or traditional red and green. Complete the look by tying ribbons along the garlands. Place small potted plants or lanterns on each step for a warm welcome. Sprinkle faux snow or metallic confetti on the steps for a whimsical winter wonderland vibe.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, hellokellyjo

#45 Create a Festive Outdoor Christmas Decor

Framing the doorway is among the best outdoor Christmas decoration ideas as it creates a welcoming focal point. Hang a beautiful wreath on your front door, wrap garlands around railings or columns, and add Santa figurines or wooden Nutcrackers. At last, complete the scene by adding twinkling lights throughout the patio. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, James Wheeler

#46 Save Money With Simple Decorations on Trees or Shrubs

Create a magical display by illuminating trees and shrubs with lights and adding festive decorations. Start by carefully adding the lights throughout the branches, creating a beautiful glow. Then, hang ornaments such as colorful baubles, ribbons, or small figurines on the branches.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, courtnej22

#47 Add Scented Candles

Opt for Christmas scents like cinnamon, pine, or gingerbread. Place candle holders (or candle warmers) on mantels, coffee tables, or side tables, and light the candles in the evening to enjoy the gentle flickering light. Consider grouping candles of various sizes and heights together for a more fun design

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Hang a Mistletoe

Don’t forget to hang a mistletoe in your home for romantic and traditional Christmas decor. Frame a doorway with tinsels and lights and hang a mistletoe. It’s a fun and enchanting way to create romance and spread holiday joy.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, researchandbakery

#49 Create a Low-cost Sky-themed Christmas Decor

Contemporary home decor ideas embrace soft shades even at Christmas time. You can opt for a light blue or creamy white palette to evoke a heavenly ambiance. Hang white curtains, decorate your tree with white and pastel blue baubles and enhance the celestial vibe with glass angel ornaments or angel wings. This combination of elements will transform your space into a captivating and dreamy Christmas wonderland.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Євгенія Височина

#50 DIY: Get Creative With Cheap Floral Garlands

Add a floral theme throughout your space to create a sweet retro style this Christmas. Use floral or tree-patterned textiles for cushions, placemats, and tablecloths. Arrange fresh or faux flowers in festive vases. Place them as centerpieces or on side tables. Add floral garlands or wreaths and placing them as accents on walls or mantels.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Go Back to the Classic Red & Dark Brown Decor

Return to the timeless combination of red and dark brown decor for a classic and restful backdrop in your hall area, library corner, or spacious breakfast nook. Use rich red accents like throw pillows, curtains, or area rugs. Pair these with dark brown furniture or wood finishes to create a harmonious and traditional look.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, pvproductions

#52 Embrace Farmhouse Style

The farmhouse style is perfect for Christmas as it brings warmth and charm to the holiday season. One way to apply this style is by making the mantel a centerpiece of your decor. Hang a festive garland across the mantel and decorate it with antique ornaments, wooden nutcrackers, and rustic candleholders. The dining area is another room where you can easily apply farmhouse-style decor. Use a reclaimed wood table as a focal point and decorate it with a burlap table runner and mason jars filled with fresh greens.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Hert Niks

#53 Have A Tauped Christmas This Year

Taupe is a calming shade that easily blends in. Hence, use taupe-colored satin ribbons, and stockings to create a soothing and neutral backdrop. Add texture with chunky knit blankets and red, gold, and green pillows. Mix the natural elements like pinecones and birch branches for a rustic touch.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Julia Ivanina

#54 DIY: Create a Nostalgic Corner With Christmas Photos

Designate a corner in your home to display old family Christmas photos. Create a collage of cherished memories from previous years and frame them. Otherwise, simply attach them to a string with clothespins to form a photo garland. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Bring Christmas to Your Kid’s Room

Christmas-themed bedding with prints of snowflakes, reindeer, or Santa Claus is a great starting point for transforming your kid’s bedroom. Hang fairy lights around the room as kids love a bright and colorful space. Place a small tabletop Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments on a desk or shelf. You could also hang a Christmas-themed banner or garland on the walls. Consider adding a countdown or advent calendar to excite them for the big day.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, tomihomama

#56 Go for Festive Rugs

Add matching or complimentary Christmas rugs in every room to create a cohesive Christmas decor. Opt for red and green colors, snowflake designs, or reindeer motifs. Look for rugs with similar colors or patterns so they look all tied together.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Use Colorful LED Christmas Lights

Add LED Christmas lights across a wall or window to create a lively and festive backdrop. You can also create a wreath that lights up by wrapping string lights around a wire wreath frame. Hang this wreath on your front door or above your fireplace.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Dmitry Zvolskiy

#58 Decorate With DIY Christmas Felt Decorations

Christmas felts are a must. Hang a soft handmade pom pom garland across your fireplace mantel or staircase railing. Create charming felt ornaments in various shapes, such as Christmas trees, snowflakes, or stockings. Hang them on your tree or use felts as table runners and placemats.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: etsy.com

#59 DIY Idea: Personalized Table Napkins

Personalize napkins and other elements to add a personal touch to your Christmas table. Start by selecting fabric napkins in a color or pattern that complements your table decor. Use fabric markers, paint, or embroidery to add initials or festive designs to each napkin. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, furkanfdemir

#60 Use Dried Citrus and Pomegranate for Christmas Tree Decor

Start by slicing citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and limes into thin rounds. Bake the slices at a low temperature until fully dried. Once dried, these fruits can be used as unique and fragrant ornaments for your Christmas tree. String them together with twine or ribbon, or simply hang them individually on the branches. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Display an Advent Calendar

Use an advent calendar as part of your Christmas decor for a fun way to count down to the big day. Find a cozy spot and display your calendar there. Each day, open a new little door or pocket to reveal a surprise treat. It could be a sweet treat, a tiny toy, or even a special holiday task like decorating cookies or watching a festive movie. 

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, mreiness

#62 Sparkle the Christmas Tree With Glass Baubles

Create a colorful display with glass baubles and small pinecones. They are a must-have element on your Christmas tree. You can easily place them in every room all over the house. They will add a touch of shiny elegance to every spot of your home.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Get Playful With Christmas Wall Stickers

Decorate your kid’s room with Christmas stickers featuring festive characters and designs. These removable peel-and-stick stickers make a fun and temporary addition to the room’s holiday ambiance.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Try Sophisticated Christmas Wall Art Ideas

A stylish Christmas idea is to elevate your house with modern Christmas wall art. Look for artwork with festive themes like winter landscapes, reindeers, or holiday greetings. Whether it’s a Christmas print, framed artwork, or a removable wallpaper behind your Christmas tree, these classy additions will put you in the mood for celebration.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Create a Kid-friendly Santa Corner

To create a festive Santa corner, designate a particular corner in your home, for example, in the living room. Hang red velvet curtains or a large Santa-themed wall decal as the focal point. Place a plush Santa Claus or a life-size Santa cutout in the corner to welcome guests. Add holiday accents like red and white striped pillows, a small Christmas tree, and reindeer wall stickers. To complete the look, hang a “Santa Stop Here” sign or a festive banner.

How Can Christmas Decor Be Affordable? (65 Updated Ideas for 2024)

Image source: amazon.com, Laura James

