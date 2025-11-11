60-Year-Old Man Becomes A Fashion Model After Growing A Beard (23 Pics)

Bored Panda invited me to tell my story, so here it is:
I studied law but never practiced and instead worked in the movie business and advertising. Due to personal reasons I started a new job in April 2015. For the fun of it I decided to grow my beard thinking it would be a mess, but people said they liked it. This happened many times and so I realized maybe I should try being a model. I started being more careful with the way I dress and understood that maybe I had something. That is when I went to see agencies, and that’s when my career began. I was almost 60 by then.
I really love what I am doing and get great pleasure from doing it. What else could I ask for? Maybe to work for a huge international campaign like Chanel or Dior. We all have dreams. And this buzz could help. Who knows.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#2
Image source: Chapeau Cardinael
#3
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#4
Image source: Emma Jane Photo
#5
Image source: dumphill
#6
Image source: Emma Jane Photo
#7
Image source: Benjamin Taguemount
#8
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#9
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#10
Image source: Frank Devos
#11
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#12
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#13
Image source: Emma Jane Photo
#14
Image source: Boule
#15
Image source: Emma Jane Photo
#16
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#17
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#18
Image source: dumphill
#19
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#20
Image source: Getty Images
#21
Image source: Emma Jane Photo
#22
Image source: Philippe Dumas
#23
Image source: Emma Jane Photo
Follow Us