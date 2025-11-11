60-Year-Old Man Becomes A Fashion Model After Growing A Beard (23 Pics)

Bored Panda invited me to tell my story, so here it is:

I studied law but never practiced and instead worked in the movie business and advertising. Due to personal reasons I started a new job in April 2015. For the fun of it I decided to grow my beard thinking it would be a mess, but people said they liked it. This happened many times and so I realized maybe I should try being a model. I started being more careful with the way I dress and understood that maybe I had something. That is when I went to see agencies, and that’s when my career began. I was almost 60 by then.

I really love what I am doing and get great pleasure from doing it. What else could I ask for? Maybe to work for a huge international campaign like Chanel or Dior. We all have dreams. And this buzz could help. Who knows.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#2

Image source: Chapeau Cardinael

#3

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#4

Image source:  Emma Jane Photo

#5

Image source: dumphill

#6

Image source: Emma Jane Photo

#7

Image source: Benjamin Taguemount

#8

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#9

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#10

Image source: Frank Devos

#11

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#12

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#13

Image source: Emma Jane Photo

#14

Image source: Boule

#15

Image source: Emma Jane Photo

#16

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#17

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#18

Image source: dumphill

#19

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#20

Image source: Getty Images

#21

Image source: Emma Jane Photo

#22

Image source: Philippe Dumas

#23

Image source: Emma Jane Photo

Patrick Penrose
