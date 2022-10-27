6 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Costner

When I think about Kevin Costner, the first thing that comes into mind is American Masculinity. Maybe it’s because of the serious persona he has exuded for decades, or perhaps it’s the characters he chooses to play in films. I can’t decide, but he certainly is the person who would grab a beer with the guys, a regular Joe, and the hottest thing in Hollywood for a period.
Costner has appeared in many hit films such as Yellowstone, The Highwaymen, Let Him Go, and A Perfect World, to name a few. Each has contributed to his impressive net worth of $250 million. The actor, producer, and director certainly has a lot going on, bringing us to six facts you definitely want to know about him!
1. Kevin Costner Brought A Rifle To School
You know how we all want to impress the other kids when we’re in kindergarten? The best part of being that young is maybe how innocent we all were; no ill intentions ever meant. So when the award-winning producer was in kindergarten, he got into some serious trouble. When they were told to bring the coolest thing they owned for their “show and tell” session, Kevin brought a very real long-range rifle!
2. He Once Had All His Scenes Cut From a Film
The Big Chill was amongst the most classic films in the 1980s, but it did have a bit of drama. Kevin Costner was cast as Alex, a suicide victim that brought all his friends together after his death. He shot several scenes, but to everyone’s surprise, none of them was featured. The reasons behind this were that Alex was not written into the script, and second, they wanted to add a little mystery. A little too dramatic for some mystery if you ask me.
3. Kevin Costner’s Divorce Was Amongst The Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces
The famous actor married Cindy Silva in 1978, as the two had been childhood sweethearts. The couple had three children, Annie, Lily, and Joe, but after 16 years of marriage, Cindy filed for a divorce. Her journey through the marriage wasn’t easy, considering the numerous cheating rumors that always rose one after the other and enduring her husband’s sex scenes. It might therefore be understandable if she just couldn’t take it anymore. In 1994, Cindy got a staggering $80 million divorce settlement, and Kevin had difficulty letting his family go.
4. The Actor Was Listed Among the 100 Sexiest Stars
If you want the perfect description of aging gracefully, well, Costner is your guy. He doesn’t look so much different from 20 years ago, and he wears the paunchy look pretty well. He was once ranked 87th in 1995 by Empire Magazine in the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History list. According to IMDb’s 100 Sexiest Male Actors of All Time, he ranks at 40!
5. Kevin Costner Got 16 Razzie Awards!
We all love and adore Kevin Costner, and I bet we can all agree that the sensation has undeniable talent. This can simply be confirmed by the numerous nominations he has received, including the Oscar Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, just to name a few. But we all have our bad days, and Kevin Costner has been no exception. The Razzie Awards is a parody show that honors the worst achievements in cinema, and Costner suffered nominations from the show.
He was nominated 16 times and won 6 of the nominations. In 1992 he won Worst Actor for his work in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The icon wasn’t so lucky in 1994 or 1995, winning Worst Actor, Worst Remake, Worst Director, and Worst Picture for his roles in Wyatt Earp and Postman. Gratefully, success is described as how many times we get up from a setback, and the actor certainly succeeded.
6. He Is Quite the Family Man
There are people who just put family before everything, and one of these people is Kevin Costner. The actor took a whole four years off from acting, directing, and anything to do with Hollywood to focus on raising his family. Acting usually has some pretty long working hours and, in many cases, may involve traveling across globes. This tolled Costner and his family, prompting him to set everything aside.
The actor has seven children, three from his current marriage and four from previous marriages. A big family like that definitely needs a dad who’s always around. Costner, therefore, made it his mission to love, cherish and support his family in every way possible. A most admirable trait, if you ask me; to choose family over success.