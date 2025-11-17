6 Hilarious Photos That Perfectly Explain Cat Logic

Welcome to a new episode of the “The Cats Are Taking Over the Internet” series! Here we have 6 carefully selected pictures of cats and their unequaled logic. Whether you have a cat at home or simply adore virtual ones, these will certainly bring a smile to your face.

Apparently innocent tiny creatures, these cats actually know what they’re doing and their minds are so twisted; they defy all our human rules.

Enjoy and don’t forget to love cats!

More info: kingdomofcat.guru

#1 Cuz We Love Black

Image source: kingdomofcat.guru

#2 So You Give Me The Box, Stupid Meowman

Image source: kingdomofcat.guru

#3 Keep Doing That

Image source: kingdomofcat.guru

#4 And Be Sure Everybody Hears You

Image source: kingdomofcat.guru

#5 For Sure

Image source: kingdomofcat.guru

#6 I Just Love The View. You Humans Don’t Understand Art

Image source: kingdomofcat.guru

