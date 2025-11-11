524 Dogs & Cats Attended A Massive Adoption Event – And They ALL Found Homes!

Last weekend, 3,500 people queued up for the most beautiful reason ever. They had gathered to attend an adoption event hosted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in Sanford, North Carolina. 524 dogs and cats rescued from appalling conditions were waiting to find their forever home.
“By 9:45 A.M. [Friday], at least 300 people were in line, and groups of 50 at a time were ushered to a large shaded tent where they filled out adoption applications,” ASPCA writes on their website. “The bell rang 524 times over two days to celebrate each rescued dog or cat that was getting a second chance at life,” ASPCA stated.
Owen, an elderly dog, was the last canine to find a home. 170 ASPCA responders were singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” as his human was walking him out.
At 1:40 P.M. Saturday, the bell rang one last time.
More info: aspca.org
Last weekend, 3,500 people queued up for the most beautiful reason
They had gathered to attend an adoption event hosted by ASPCA in Sanford, North Carolina
“By 9:45 A.M. [Friday], at least 300 people were in line”
524 dogs and cats rescued from appalling conditions were waiting to find their forever home
A bell rang each time an animal was adopted
By 6:00 P.M. Friday, the bell had already rung 430 times
“We’ve cared for these animals for seven weeks, and their moods have shifted dramatically,” said ASPCA’s Tim Rickey
“It’s exciting to put positive closure to this”
At 1:40 P.M. Saturday, the bell rang one last time
This is what all shelters should look like!
Follow Us