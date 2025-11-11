524 Dogs & Cats Attended A Massive Adoption Event – And They ALL Found Homes!

Last weekend, 3,500 people queued up for the most beautiful reason ever. They had gathered to attend an adoption event hosted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in Sanford, North Carolina. 524 dogs and cats rescued from appalling conditions were waiting to find their forever home.

“By 9:45 A.M. [Friday], at least 300 people were in line, and groups of 50 at a time were ushered to a large shaded tent where they filled out adoption applications,” ASPCA writes on their website. “The bell rang 524 times over two days to celebrate each rescued dog or cat that was getting a second chance at life,” ASPCA stated.

Owen, an elderly dog, was the last canine to find a home. 170 ASPCA responders were singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow” as his human was walking him out.

At 1:40 P.M. Saturday, the bell rang one last time.

