85 Snake Tattoos That May Have You Wrapping Around The Idea

Let’s slither into the heart of an ever-trending topic: tattoos. And no, not just any tattoos, but the kind that has been enchanting people with its allure. A symbol that has gone from representing original sin to rejuvenation and transformation. The title gave it away — snake tattoos!

Here comes the million-dollar (or, depending on where you get inked, several hundred-dollar) question: what do snake tattoos mean? Besides making you look incredibly cool, snake tattoos are laden with meanings.

Across cultures, they’ve represented everything from rebirth (they shed their skin, remember?), transformation, and healing to power, danger, and sensuality. So, whether you’re channeling your inner Medusa or just looking for a symbol of personal growth, even a small snake tattoo has got you covered.

If you’re still on the fence, we’re here with a collection of cool snake tattoos we found while browsing the good old internet. We’re positive one of them may give you the inspiration you’re looking for to make your own serpentine design!

#1 White Snake Tattoo

Image source: leonova.ttt

#2 Simple Snake Tattoo

“Flowery snake for Kat from a while ago! These designs are some of my all time favourites.”

Image source: h.j.tattoo

#3 Snake Forearm Tattoo

Image source: buttercupcookiepie

#4 Small Snake Tattoo

Image source: who_is_agne

#5 Snake Chest Tattoo

Image source: vitali.tattoos

#6 Realistic Snake Tattoo

Image source: painciler

#7 King Cobra Tattoo

Image source: khalblk

#8 Snake Tattoo On The Neck

Image source: suelycamarano

#9 Pink Snake Tattoo

Image source: heeyajenny

#10 Two Heads Better Than One Tattoo

Image source: julianllouve

#11 Flower Patterned Snake Tattoo

Image source: stuffie.ink

#12 Snake Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: vic.ink_

#13 Small Snake Tattoo

Image source: vaztattoo

#14 Simple Snake Tattoo

Image source: h.j.tattoo

#15 Matching Black Mamba Tattoo

Image source: rylee_west_anderson

#16 Snake Forearm Tattoo

“Floral snake done by rat at prohibition ink in salt lake, UT.”

Image source: FSG_Malichi

#17 Snake Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: mavka_tattoo

#18 Simple Snake Tattoo

Image source: lucyvalentinatattoo

#19 Simple Snake Tattoo

Image source: lucietattoo

#20 Snake Traditional Head Tattoo

Image source: marziobellomo_staytrue

#21 Snake Skeleton Tattoo

Image source: lora_maze

#22 Snake Skeleton Tattoo

Image source: arantxink

#23 Snake Wrapped Around Arm Tattoo

Image source: yulright_tattoo

#24 Snake Wrapped Around Arm Tattoo

Image source: vale.bonelli

#25 Snake Forearm Tattoo

“Snake arm tattoo made by London Tattoo Artist Gabriele Cardosi at Red Point tattoo U.K.”

Image source: gabrielecardosi

#26 Snake Forearm Tattoo

“My new synchronised snakes. Done by Mike Stout at Topboy tattoo in Brighton, U.K.”

Image source: Finndawg93

#27 Snake Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: uncogrim

#28 Snake Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: lesmorganismes

#29 Snake Finger Tattoo

Image source: louizamariedesigns

#30 Snake Hand Tattoo

“Snake and sword hand tattoo by Leigh tilbrook at Electric workshop in Peterborough, UK.”

Image source: Kyotospirit

#31 Snake Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: leo.art.knives

#32 Snake Tattoo On The Hand

Image source: quickserviceman

#33 Snake Skin Tattoo

Image source: gd_tattoos

#34 Snake Tattoo On The Back

Image source: loz_tattooer

#35 Snake And Rose Tattoo

Image source: yulright_tattoo

#36 Snake And Rose Tattoo

Image source: hatstats.tattoo

#37 Snake Head Tattoo

Image source: iraitz_trojan_tattoo

#38 Snake Skeleton Tattoo

Image source: suyscene

#39 Two-Headed Snake Tattoo

Image source: j.d.burnett

#40 Snake Forearm Tattoo

Image source: sav.ttt

#41 Snake Forearm Tattoo

Image source: matcha.inks

#42 Snake Forearm Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbyharo

#43 Snake Forearm Tattoo

Image source: _alexandra_tattoo_

#44 Snake Shoulder Tattoo

Image source: boh.emi.en

#45 Snake Shoulder Tattoo

“Black and grey snake (first tattoo), done by Hoon Unco, at Frame. Seoul, KR.”

Image source: AdTall9614

#46 Snake Hand Tattoo

Image source: highwaterstattoo

#47 Snake Hand Tattoo

“Started my sleeve. Snakes and wrist blackout done by Joao Bosco from Unbreakable Tattoo in Studio City.”

Image source: ccxsi_

#48 Snake Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: uncogrim

#49 Snake Thigh Tattoo

“Snake thigh piece by Alicia jagels of raygun samurai in Bethlehem, PA.”

Image source: meowtricia

#50 Snake Thigh Tattoo

Image source: lame_fantome

#51 Snake Thigh Tattoo

Image source: earthlingaria

#52 Snake Thigh Tattoo

“Really happy to do this cool snake piece with delicate flowers the client’s family picked for her, love the special ones, first tattoo too wow!”

Image source: blackfoxtattoos

#53 Snake Back Tattoo

Image source: tyger_tattoo

#54 Snake Back Tattoo

“Just got my very first Tattoo (Fu Dog and Snake Back Piece). Done at Twin Monkey Tattoo Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Artist is Nick Filbert.”

Image source: raeraede

#55 Snake Back Tattoo

Image source: chelscully_tattoos

#56 Snake Back Tattoo

Image source: cianinatattoo

#57 Snake Leg Tattoo

“Snake around flower really enjoyed doing this tattoo. Love doing dotwork, just nice to chill as I tattoo have to say it’s my happy place.”

Image source: Fudgelart

#58 Snake Leg Tattoo

“Two Headed Snake done by Marqui Watling at Higher Love.”

Image source: shadknight20

#59 Snake Leg Tattoo

Image source: adrianodallalpi

#60 Snake Wrist Tattoo

Image source: maria.h.ink

#61 Snake Ankle Tattoo

Image source: agataris

#62 Snake Ankle Tattoo

Image source: tattoos.by.kenzie

#63 Snake Chest Tattoo

Image source: laurafraoula_tattoo

#64 Snake Chest Tattoo

Image source: zuzapolakowska

#65 Traditional Tribal Snake Tattoo

“My new tattoo! Now everyone will know immediately how much of a crazy snake lady I am!”

Image source: violaturtle

#66 Realistic Snake Tattoo

Image source: agata_brekiesz

#67 Snake And Dagger Tattoo

Image source: ngaiii

#68 Simple Snake Tattoo

Image source: free_tattooer

#69 Forbidden Apple Tattoo

Image source: snir.b_txttoo

#70 Snake And Rose Tattoo

Image source: dangilsdorf

#71 Snake And Rose Tattoo

Image source: tattsbycillaa

#72 Snake Skeleton Tattoo

“Big southern feelins fer Jordan / magnolias, garden snake sheddin it’s skins, a snail bud, and some acorns and seeds / decomposition.”

Image source: freakoutyonder

#73 Gucci Snake Tattoo

“Little snake friend done by Haley Bean at Point of Entry in Derry, NH.”

Image source: BadAndBrody

#74 Two-Headed Snake Tattoo

Image source: paynes____grey

#75 Snake Shoulder Tattoo

“Snakes and peonies by Jason at chronic ink in Vancouver, BC.”

Image source: ThinPen

#76 Snake Finger Tattoo

Image source: sorcha.elspeth.tattoo

#77 Snake Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: mavka_tattoo

#78 Snake Back Tattoo

“Snake and Peonies by Alex Eremko at Sink The Ink Tattoo, BC.”

Image source: oceanroll

#79 Snake And Skull Tattoo

Image source: chen_tatt

#80 Traditional Tribal Snake Tattoo

Image source: bartwillistattoo

#81 Snake Sleeve Tattoo

“Healed flowers and snakes sleeve. By Sou of Blood Candy Tattoo, South Korea done in March.”

Image source: whatupmyslime

#82 Traditional Snake Sleeve Tattoo

Image source: UkiyoNYC

#83 Snake Thigh Tattoo

“I gave my artist full creative freedom on this one. David Gordon of Black Cannon Tattoos, Muizenberg, South Africa, had previously painted this.”

Image source: reddit.com

#84 Snake And Skull Tattoo

“Creepy skull snake by James Taaffe at Grimoire Tattoo, Savannah, GA.”

Image source: babysunnn

#85 Snake And Skull Tattoo

Image source: douglandrytattoos

