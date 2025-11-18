50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Raid Revealed ‘1,000 Bottles Of Lube’ In Trafficking Case

“Here I am enjoying some good company at The Drew Barrymore Show,” wrote 50 Cent before taking a jab at Sean “Diddy” Combs. “And no, I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at home.”
The 49-year-old rapper posted the photo on Instagram, mocking Diddy for his arrest on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking last Tuesday (August 17), and the copious amounts of lubricant and baby oil seized by Homeland Security from Combs’ residence during a raid.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, stated in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that he intentionally avoided Diddy’s parties due to them having “an uncomfortable energy.”
Jackson secured the sale of a documentary centered around Combs’ allegations in May, 2022 after a reportedly “massive bidding war,” ultimately won by Netflix.
“If more victims keep coming out I’m gonna need more episodes,” Jackson said at the time.
50 Cent has also made it clear that, despite maintaining a business relationship with Combs for many years, they were never friends and stated to have suspected Diddy of engaging in suspicious behavior even then, deciding to keep his distance.
Combs’ recent indictment detailed his involvement in the orchestration of what he called “Freak Offs,” where he lured women and male sex workers into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual escapades. During the raid, authorities discovered lubricant, baby oil, and firearms.
Prosecutors allege that Diddy created and ran a “criminal enterprise” through his business empire that also engaged in crimes such as arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and even forced labor.
“Physical abuse by the defendant was recurrent and widely known. On numerous occasions from at least in or about 2009 and continuing for years, [he] assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, and dragging,” the document read.
“Combs and other members of the Combs Enterprise, wielded their power to lure female victims into his orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship, and then used threats and coercion to force them to engage in sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”
50 Cent stated that the proceeds from his docuseries would go towards victims of sexual assault.
The rapper also stated that other widely known celebrities were willing participants of Diddy’s parties and accused them of being complicit.
“Some of them were involved, at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don’t know what the f–k is on tape or what’s not on tape, so they’re not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun,” he explained.
It’s currently unclear whether the documentary will reveal the names of those implicated in Diddy’s abuse circle. A release date has also not been revealed, but it’s expected to be a multi-part series focusing on the more than 50 victims and witnesses prosecutors have identified so far.
Combs was denied bail and taken into custody after pleading not guilty in federal court. He will be held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his next court appearance.
