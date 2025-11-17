I Created 40 Humorous Comics Featuring A Dog Love Story

Hi, I’m Dazzazzad, the mind behind “Sushi & Ren”—a seemingly cute comic with layers deeper than the charming exteriors of its protagonists. Sushi is a sassy but sad Bichon Frisé and Ren is a romantic and determined husky who wants nothing more than to be Sushi’s partner.

The comic was created about 10 months ago, after a very difficult (non) relationship. I had lingering romantic thoughts and complicated emotions that needed expressing. In a way, the comic was my therapy. But an even greater gift was seeing an audience relating to both the sweet and the sad sides of the comic.

I hope the Bored Panda community finds humor, heart, and hope in this selection of my favorite 52 comics from the first 100 strips. There are a lot more where these came from, so if you enjoy them, please follow along.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | webtoons.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

