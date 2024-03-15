5 Times The Shining Made Us Jump Out of Our Seats

Remember when horror movies didn’t rely on cheap jump scares and actually got under your skin? Let’s rewind to a time when Stanley Kubrick decided to dabble in the genre, and oh boy, did he leave a mark. We’re talking about ‘The Shining’, a movie that’s been scaring the bejesus out of people since the ’80s. And for good reason. So grab your comfort blanket and let’s revisit 5 times this classic made us jump out of our seats, shall we?
The Grady Twins Hallway Encounter
First up, we’ve got the Grady Twins. You remember them, right? Those two little girls who could turn a simple game of patty-cake into the stuff of nightmares? Kubrick took a page out of the ‘less is more’ playbook with this one. The twins are basically a mirror image of one girl, standing in that hallway with their matching dresses and haircuts, looking like they’ve been practicing their dead stares for weeks. Come play with us, Danny…Forever… and ever… and ever. Chills, every single time.
It’s the simplicity that nails it. Long takes of Danny cycling through the hotel build up to this moment where it cuts rapidly between these very spooky little girls and their gruesome end. It’s like Kubrick is saying, ‘Here’s some innocence…and now let’s splatter it with blood.’ Not to mention,
and is regarded as one of the most influential horror films of all time. So yeah, thanks for the twin-phobia, Stan.
Jack Goes Axe-Crazy
Next on our highlight reel: Jack Nicholson turning a door into kindling with an axe. The ‘Here’s Johnny!’ scene is iconic, partly because Jack just nails it with his improvised madness. Nicholson was apparently so good at playing cuckoo that some of his most memorable lines were made up on the spot. Shelley Duvall’s tears? Also real—she was fed up with Kubrick’s take-after-take approach.
But let’s not just talk about Jack’s impressive lung capacity; it’s the buildup that really gets you. The tension mounts as Wendy realizes her husband has gone full psycho and there’s nothing between her and his axe but some flimsy wood. And then comes that line, that delivery—it’s enough to make you want to reinforce your bathroom door.
The Seductive Horror of Room 237
Moving on to Room 237. Oh boy, this one’s a cocktail of allure and horror that’ll make you think twice about every hotel room you’ve ever stayed in. There’s something about that slow reveal as Jack encounters the woman in the bathtub that just screams ‘this isn’t going to end well’. And indeed it doesn’t.
Some say
the affair caption could be related to Jack’s encounter with the woman in room 237. Well, if by ‘affair’ they mean ‘nightmare fuel’, then sure. It’s a masterful blend of seduction turning sour in an instant, leaving us to clutch our hotel blankets a bit tighter.
Danny’s REDRUM Prophecy
The ‘REDRUM’ moment is pure genius. Danny’s not just scribbling nonsense; he’s delivering a prophecy through mirror writing—a clever twist that makes you do a double-take. It’s only when Wendy sees the reflection that we all get hit with the realization: MURDER, folks.
And let’s talk about those mirror shots; they’re off-putting in just the right way. When you see Danny’s words backwards on his shirt or catch glimpses of characters in mirrors throughout the film, it adds an extra layer of unease—like something’s watching you from just beyond your field of vision.
Losing Your Way in the Hedge Maze
Last but not least, we have the hedge maze chase. If you weren’t claustrophobic before watching this scene, congratulations—you probably are now. The spatial disorientation is real as Kubrick uses distortion at the edges of the frame to make you feel just as lost as poor little Danny running from his axe-wielding dad.
Kubrick was so committed to making this maze feel like a trap that he even got lost in it himself while testing it out—talk about dedication to your craft! It took a month to shoot because even crew members kept getting lost. That level of authenticity translates onscreen; we’re right there with Danny hoping Jack doesn’t turn the corner.
In conclusion, ‘The Shining’ isn’t just a movie; it’s an experience—one that continues to haunt our collective nightmares. Whether it’s twins asking us to play forever or typewriters inspiring new phobias (all work and no play…), Kubrick’s masterpiece remains a pinnacle of horror cinema that still makes us jump out of our seats. And hey, if nothing else, it’s given us all a healthy fear of topiaries and long hallways.
Follow Us