20 5* Products That Are So Good, They Deserve Their Own Award Ceremony

Ever scrolled through endless product reviews, feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of options? We get it. That’s why we’ve done the heavy lifting for you, sifting through countless ratings and testimonials to uncover the true gems. We’re talking about those rare finds that not only meet expectations but exceed them, leaving customers so impressed they’re practically singing their praises from the rooftops.
These 20 products have earned their 5-star ratings and then some. These are the MVPs of the product world, the ones that consistently deliver exceptional results and inspire customers to leave stellar reviews. These products come to you from the realms of beauty, cleaning essentials, kitchen essentials, and even a spoil or two for your pet. So, let’s get shopping!
#1 Soap Scum And Mildew Don’t Stand A Chance Against This Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
Review: “I’ve had this gunk on my tub for a while that I’ve tried everything to get it off. Nothing has ever worked. My friend told me about this product and it’s a serious miracle worker. It worked like magic. My tub looks almost brand new. Highly recommend! Will definitely be buying again.” – AshleyChapwell
Image source: amazon.com, AshleyChapwell
#2 Silence Is Golden, And These Loop Quiet Ear Plugs Are The Key To Unlocking It
Review: “I’m very sensitive to noise and these are amazing. I use them when I play in musical theatre pits, at concerts, around the house, at the movies, etc. They are absolutely worth the price. The different sizes that come with the set work well to get the right fit. I can wear them all day and never tire of them.” – Virginia
Image source: amazon.com, Hadley Paige Martin
#3 Weekend Getaway Or A Month-Long Backpacking Trip? This Travel Duffel Bag Is Versatile Enough To Handle It All
Review: “I bought this weekend bag for an overnight girls trip, and I’m so happy that I did! It fit several outfits, and I love all of the pockets, the color (which I only chose because it was on sale and would arrive the next morning), super compact, doesn’t feel cheap and it’s pretty lightweight. I honestly have no complaints. It’s a great bag, especially if you’re on a budget.” – Briana Garcia
Image source: amazon.com, Briana Garcia
#4 Your Dishwasher Is About To Get A Sparkling Makeover, Courtesy Of These Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets – It’ll Be Cleaner Than A Whistle
Review: “I was at such a loss on what to do after I attempted to clean my dirt trap and found that some type of bacteria spread through the whole washer. I tried so many things to clean this by hand and ended up finally trying this and I’m absolutely shocked at what it did for my dishwasher. Buy this if you’re considering it!!!” – Felicia Mcinerney
Image source: amazon.com, Felicia Mcinerney
#5 Buzz Off, Bugs! This Insect Trap Will Make Your Home A No-Fly Zone
Review: “I just love this! I don’t have to see or touch the dead bugs. It makes a nice night light too!” – Kay
Image source: amazon.com, Lorea'l
#6 Scrub-A-Dub-Dub, Your Surfaces Will Thank You For The Love Brought By The Pink Stuff
Review: “I am amazed by The Pink Stuff! This cleaning paste works wonders on so many surfaces, from kitchen appliances to bathroom tiles. It has removed tough stains and grime that other cleaners couldn’t touch. I’ve used it on my stove top, oven, and even outdoor furniture, and the results have been fantastic.” – Kiara Marcano
Image source: amazon.com, Kiara Marcano
#7 Wine Headache? Not Anymore! These Purewine Wine Wands Are The Hangover Prevention Your Next Wine Night Needs
Review: “I was gifted these, and they work REALLY WELL! I drank over half a bottle last weekend and didn’t wake up hung over or anything! Normally that is not the case. Also, I noticed it makes some red wines taste better!” – Sara
Image source: amazon.com, Colleen McCarthy
#8 Itch, Begone! This Bug Bite Relief Suction Tool Sucks The Sting Right Out Of Those Pesky Bites
Review: “This thing works like a champ. I use it on myself and my child (who gets serious welts from mosquito bites). I’m genuinely impressed, which is no small feat. It’s like we never even got a bite. Five stars.” – W Smith
Image source: amazon.com, erika
#9 This Car Cleaning Gel Will Pick Up Dust And Crumbs From Your Car’s Nooks And Crannies Like It’s Auditioning For A Role In “Mission: Impossible”
Review: “This is a fun product to use to clean the dust around the inside of the car. I use it all the time and love how well it works. Comes in a small container that fits in a small bag that I put in my center console. I will definitely buy again.” – Shelby
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Your Dentist Will Give You A Gold Star (And Maybe Even A Lollipop) After Using This Water Dental Flosser Teeth Pick
Review: “This water flosser is great. It’s the perfect size and doesn’t take up a lot of space in my bathroom. It’s very easy to use and charge. It has three pressure settings and comes with multiple heads. It makes flossing a lot easier.” – Lis
Image source: amazon.com, Jaylina Nguyen
#11 Ark Circles Making You Look Like You Haven’t Slept Since The Stone Age? Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel Is Here To Bring Back The Sparkle In Your Eyes
Review: “I’m 30 years old with combination skin. I really needed something to help plump the skin around my eyes. I would say the hyaluronic acid in this stuff does the job. Amazing price point for what you get with this.” – Thread Witch
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Turn Treat Time Into A Tasty Challenge With These Lick Mats For Dogs & Cats
Review: “Our dog has to take medicated foot baths which requires him standing in the tub for at least 10 minutes. This lick mat is amazing! I was so surprised how long it entertains our corgi. The suction cups work great for the tub and have no issues sticking to our wood floors. This keeps our dog engaged for 20-30 minutes which is fantastic, most interactive things like this he’s done after 5 mins. Highly recommend!” – Shannan B
Image source: amazon.com, Shannan B
#13 Your Plants Will Be Singing “Thank You For Being A Friend” With These Miracle-Gro Water Storing Crystals
Review: “It keeps my plants hydrates and I was able to handle the watering restrictions. I mix it very well with top soil and works perfectly.” – Elynes Chantal Morales
Image source: amazon.com, Liliana B.
#14 Make Shredded Chicken Faster Than A Hungry Coyote On A Roadrunner Chase With This Chicken Shredder
Review: “We do a lot of Crock-Pot chicken meals that require shredding the chicken, a job I never enjoyed till now! This gadget works great! It shreds so well!! I was pleasantly surprised how big it was too. It’s very sturdy and stays in place very well.” – MaryAnn
Image source: amazon.com, MaryAnn
#15 Ditch The Flaky Skin And Embrace The Buttery Smoothness Of This Shea Better Body Lotion
Review: “Perfect light scent, not overpowering. Feels nice & leaves skin feeling hydrated. Not oily & the feel of it does not linger. It absorbs nicely & leaves your skin feeling good & soft.” – April J DeWitt
Image source: amazon.com, Leeanne Aranda
#16 Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish And Conditioner Will Bring Back Its Natural Beauty And Protect It For Years To Come
Review: “I didn’t expect much but happily, it works pretty good. My bathroom cabinets still look good, and it’s been at least 6 months since I used it.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Candy
#17 Strain Your Pasta Like A Pro With The Gizmo Snap N Strain – No More Wrestling With Colanders Or Losing Precious Noodles Down The Drain
Review: “I love this thing so much! It fits on almost all of my pots and is so much easier than trying to use a lid to drain with (or a big colander). I drain everything with it – even ground beef. It even held in all of my noodles.” – Anne Marie
Image source: amazon.com, Anne Marie
#18 Coffee And Wine Stains, Meet Your Match! Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen Will Have Your Smile Camera-Ready In A Flash
Review: “I have extremely sensitive teeth and was worried admit any whitening product. This doesn’t cause any uncomfortable painful feelings. And I feel like I saw results after about a week. Definitely going to buy again.” – Jordan
Image source: amazon.com, Shaii💞
#19 Buckle Up, Buttercup! But Don’t Worry About Getting Stuck, This Car Seat Buckle Release Tool Will Have You Out In A Jiffy
Review: “As someone who loves to keep her nails long and manicured AND happens to be an aunt? This is PERFECT. I keep a car seat in my vehicle, so that my youngest nephew is never left behind during adventures. Now we can get out faster with this tool! And no nails broken or knuckles scuffed. lol” – Placeholder
Image source: amazon.com, Placeholder
#20 Your Couch Will Be Fur-Ever Grateful For This Chom Chom Roller
Review: “I wasn’t expecting much but holy moly, this thing works! The 6 month old cat bed looks brand new after just a few swipes. Better than a vacuum cleaner on getting pet hair off of fabric.” – Candace in Kansas
Image source: amazon.com, Madeline Meyer
Follow Us