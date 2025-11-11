Blackout Tattoos Are The Latest Trend in Singapore

You know how it is. You go out. You have a few beers. You get drunk. You blackout. You wake up with a very cool tattoo of Pikachu on your back. We’ve all been there. Right? No? Oh.
Well, however you ended up with an unwanted or overly unique tattoo design, the fact is that lots of people have them, and lots of people want to get rid of their inebriated state tattoo ideas. Tattoo artist Chester Lee of Oracle Tattoo Shop in Singapore knows this, and that’s why he’s come up with this unique and skillful alternative to laser removal which has earned him over 25k followers on Instagram.
Instead of removing the undesired ink, Chester adds more to cover the unwelcome pattern in order to create an extreme blackout tattoo effect. Some people are even using the technique to create black canvases for “negative” tattoo styles that then use white ink to make whole new beguiling patterns.
Take a look at the creative tattoos below to see the result for yourself. Just try not to blackout when you do.
More info: Instagram | Facebook (h/t: demilked, sobadsogood)
Follow Us